Shangela puts dance partner Gleb in drag for showstopping Dancing With the Stars finale performance

Please welcome to the stage... Natasha!

Shangela was the first drag queen to perform on the U.S. version of Dancing With the Stars, but she wasn't the only thanks to a showstopping finale performance which featured her pro dance partner Gleb Savchenko also in full drag.

The show's first male-male pair transformed into its first queen-queen pair as Savchenko danced in the final freestyle round in a sparkly bodysuit, blonde wig, heels, and full face of makeup. He was introduced as "Natasha" on a set made to look like the RuPaul's Drag Race Werk Room (where the queens get into drag), accompanied by Drag Race alums Laganja Estranja and Eureka, who stars alongside Shangela on HBO's We're Here.

Eureka and Laganja joined in the final dance set to a fitting mashup of "Call Me Mother" by RuPaul and "Survivor" by Destiny's Child." The energetic performance also featured a costume reveal, aerials, and dancers in chicken leg costumes in a hilarious callback to Shangela pulling cooked chicken wings out of her cleavage to hand out to the judges earlier this season.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Disney+ Shangela and Gleb Savchenko a.k.a. Natasha in their final 'Dancing With the Stars' performance

The fierce finale dance left head judge Len Goodman nearly speechless. "For the first time in 31 seasons I forgot to vote because I was absolutely mesmerized by the whole thing," he said. "It even had chicken."

"We've never seen something like that on this show before," fellow judge Derek Hough agreed. "That was wild."

"I feel like I won the lottery," exclaimed judge Bruno Tonioli. "Shangela! Natasha! Two showstopping sensations for the price of one. What a show, what a finale, and you two are the crowning glory of this incredible season."

In an interview with cohost Alfonso Ribeiro after the dance, Shangela said she wanted to show that "drag belongs everywhere. People who want to live out their lives authentically belong everywhere. And baby, we promised you a show, we gave you a show."

Gleb Natasha said she felt "amazing" in the new look. "I have so much respect for all the drag entertainers out there," Savchenko said after spending 45 minutes getting into drag.

Then, turning to his partner, the pro dancer said, "Shangela, thank you so much for everything. I live my best life, and thank you for bringing me into your world."

Shangela and Natasha earned 10s across the board from the judges for their routine, but ultimately came in fourth place with Charli D'Amelio taking home the season 31 trophy.

Earlier in the episode, Shangela spoke out against the deadly mass shooting that occurred at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., over the weekend, saying, "An attack on the LGBTQ community cannot be supported."

"This moment right here is about sharing more love and less hate, and hopefully we can start celebrating each other's differences and not being divided," Shangela said. "My heart and condolences go out to everyone whose lives were lost, who was affected. But just know, there is hope, baby."

