‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’: Must-Have Comics and Toys Fans Should Buy

2021 has already been a great year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” looks to extend the winning streak. The latest entry in the MCU follows Shang-Chi, the “Master of Kung Fu,” and the first Asian superhero to headline a Marvel film, marking a major moment for Asian representation.

The film, which hit theaters on September 3, is projected to rake in a record-breaking $83.5 million over the Labor Day holiday weekend, and will arrive on Disney+ 45 days after its theater debut.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, there’s plenty of great merchandise to buy online — in addition to stuff like T-shirts, water bottles, tumblers, and smartphone cases. Below, we’ve collected some of the best toys and apparel, for fans of all ages, along with comic books, and more from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” For more Marvel merch, check out our list of best Marvel collectibles and our favorite merchandise from “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.



Halloween will be here before you know it, so why not get a head start on your costume? This red-and-black polyester jacket features detailed stitching, an allover embossed diamond pattern, and pieced accents inspired by the icon on Shang-Chi’s armor, ribbed cuffs, fabric shoulder accents, and side pockets. The jacket is available in sizes ranging from small to XXL, and there’s a kids’ version.

Planning to visit the Walt Disney World Resort? Explore the park in style with this limited-edition Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings MagicBand 2. The band allows you to redeem FastPass+, enter parks, charge purchases to your room, and more, with just a simple touch.



Speaking of wrist items, this “battle ready” toy from Hasbro attaches to your wrist and lets you shoot rings, just like in the movie! They’re made of foam, so it’s safe for your kids, but will certainly lead to some adorable living room battle scenes. You can also get this toy at Walmart, shopDisney, and Target.

This sweet LEGO set lets you build the dragon from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” to recreate your favorite scenes. The pose-able dragon is multi-jointed, so the play possibilities are endless.



Shang-Chi has been gracing comic book pages with his Kung Fu skills for decades. If you’re just hearing about him now and want to learn more, take a trip through the mythology with this collection of his comic book appearances.



Marvel and Funko Pop! makes for an iconic duo. Superhero bobblehead collectors (and lovers of cute toys) will want to add this Shang-Chi figure to their collection.



This adorable dragon toy is fun for kids of all ages, but looks just as cool on a shelf in a Marvel fan’s office.



If you have a little martial arts enthusiast at home, let them show off their skills by breaking this brick and revealing the five miniature “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” action figures inside.



If you’re looking for the most realistic Shang-Chi toy you can find, this 6″ action figure from Hasbro fits the bill without breaking the bank. It even comes with his signature bo staff!



Looking for nostalgia? This graphic novel collects all of Shang-Chi’s early comic book appearances from the 1970s. The “Master of Kung Fu” comics were groundbreaking at the time, and paved the way for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

