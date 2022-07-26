Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Destin Daniel Cretton is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, one of two newly announced Avengers films that'll debut in 2025. A Marvel spokesperson confirmed the news to EW.

The Kang Dynasty is the first of two back-to-back Avengers movies that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced during Marvel's massive San Diego Comic-Con panel. Taking the stage in Hall H, Feige laid out the next several years of Marvel films and TV shows, explaining that Phases 4, 5, and 6 are all part of the newly titled Multiverse Saga. The era will conclude with back-to-back Avengers films: The Kang Dynasty is up first, debuting May 2, 2025. It'll presumably focus on Jonathan Major's titular villain, who first popped up in Loki and will next appear in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Kang Dynasty will then be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, which will hit theaters Nov. 7, 2025, and wrap up Phase 6.

Destin Daniel Cretton

Mike Marsland/WireImage Destin Daniel Cretton

The Hollywood Reporter first reported Cretton's involvement. Cretton is best known for directing well-received dramas like Short Term 12 and Just Mercy, before helming last year's Shang-Chi with Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung.

There are more than a dozen Marvel films and Disney+ TV shows scheduled between now and The Kang Dynasty, so it remains to be seen exactly what the plot might be — or which heroes might be joining this new iteration of the Avengers. Thanks to Cretton's involvement, it's probably a safe bet that Shang-Chi will play at least some role as the Avengers face off against Kang.

Cretton joining The Kang Dynasty also suggests that Shang-Chi 2 is still a ways off; plans for a sequel were quickly announced after the first Shang-Chi hit theaters, with Cretton and Liu both returning. But there's no official title or release date yet, and presumably, Cretton will have his hands full working on The Kang Dynasty.

As for Secret Wars? Marvel has yet to announce a director, although Feige has said that the Russo brothers — who helmed Infinity War and Endgame — are not involved.

