Shang-Chi continues to dominate box office for third weekend

Jessica Chastain and Clint Eastwood were no match for Shang-Chi — at least, not where the box office was concerned. According to Comscore estimates, the Asian-led Marvel superhero film held strong in its number one spot for the third weekend in a row, bringing in a total of $21.7 million across 4,070 screens and bringing its domestic box office total to $176.9 million.

Comscore reported that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings "enjoyed a very modest drop of just 37% in the wake of its massive record-breaking Labor Day weekend success thus showing the power of a theatrical first run to drive moviegoers to the multiplex." Meanwhile, the film continued to draw moviegoers internationally and deliver strong showings overseas, generating $20.3 million for a combined global box office estimate of $320.6 million.

20th Century Studios' Free Guy also retained its strong box office hold, coming in second with an estimated $5.2 million and bringing its domestic total to $108.6 — with Comscore reporting that the film only dropped 7% in its sixth weekend.

Warner Bros.' Cry Macho debuted in third place, opening to $4.5 million across 3,967 theaters. The film, based on the book by N. Richard Nash, marks the 25th movie Eastwood has both directed and starred in since 1971. The rest of the weekend's top five spots went to Universal's Candyman ($3.5 million) and Warner Bros. Malignant ($2.68 million), both of which held steady as moviegoers continued to make a slow return to theaters.

Rounding out the top 10 were a mix of new releases and popular mainstays. The Gerard Butler crime drama Copshop debuted in sixth place with $2.3 million, while Disney's Jungle Cruise ($2.08 million) and Paw Patrol ($1.75 million) held steady in seventh and eighth place. Searchlight's The Eyes of Tammy Faye debuted in ninth place with a total of $675k across 350 screens, and Don't Breathe 2 brought in $665k in its sixth weekend of release.

