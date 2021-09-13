Shang-Chi Box Office Collection India: Simu Liu’s Marvel Film Stays Stable in the Second Weekend, Mints Rs 23.28 Crore
Disney's decision for a theatrical release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has worked in their favour. As the Simu Liu MCU film has been performing amazingly well at the Indian box office since the day of its release. And now, even in the second weekend, the flick has managed to collect great at the ticket window. Shang-Chi in India now stands at a total of Rs 23.38 crore gross.
#ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings maintained steady numbers in Weekend 2… Biz grew substantially on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.43 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 19.56 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions... #ShangChi ₹ 23.28 cr Gross BOC. pic.twitter.com/PH2IOrHz8a
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2021
