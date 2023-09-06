Shane Young hopes Israel Adesanya’s documentary sheds light on mental health for men | UFC 293

SYDNEY – It’s been a minute since Shane Young has had his hand raised – four and a half years, actually. So maybe more than a “minute.”

Young (13-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC), from nearby New Zealand, takes on Gabriel Miranda (16-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC) on Saturday in Australia. He’ll be trying to snap a three-fight skid for his first victory since February 2009. But that’s not the only thing on his mind. He’s also thinking about a documentary featuring his teammate, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and the film’s potential impact on men struggling with mental health.

Young talked about that and more at Wednesday’s UFC 293 media day in Sydney.

Check out the full interview in the video above. UFC 293 takes place Saturday at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

