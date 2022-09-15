Shane Warne's family attack 'beyond disrespectful' plan to make his life into TV series - REUTERS

Shane Warne’s eldest daughter Brooke has attacked plans to make her father’s life into an Australia television series as “beyond disrespectful”.

Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, died on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui this year aged 52. Nine Network, where Warne worked as a commentator after his Test retirement, are making a two-part series - called Warnie - which will dramatise his life and be released in 2023, with both parts screened in consecutive nights. Nine’s executives have called the programme a “must-see drama event of next year”, saying that it will be a tribute to his life.

But Brooke Warne, who is 25, condemned Nine for making the series so soon after her father's sudden death.

“Do any of you have any respect for Dad — or his family — who did so much for Channel 9, and now you want to dramatise his life and our family’s life six months after he has passed away? You are beyond disrespectful,” she wrote on Instagram.

Warne's eldest daughter Brooke spoke during her father's state memoral service - GETTY IMAGES

James Erskine, Warne’s manager, also criticised Nine for airing the series. “He’s only been dead for a couple of months, and for them to turn this around and think about doing some sensational thing, well, they should be ashamed of themselves,” Erskine told the Herald Sun newspaper. “I will be writing to [the former Australian treasurer] Peter Costello because he is their [Nine’s] chairman and saying, ‘Please explain.’ ”

A Nine spokesperson defended the decision to produce the series, telling The Sydney Morning Herald: “Our Warnie miniseries we know will be a celebration of the life of an extraordinary Australian — a man who lived life large and loved passionately. We have enormous respect for Shane and all his achievements, and our hope is all Australians, including Warnie’s family, will feel the program honours his legacy and life.”

The idea for the series on Warne was first suggested in April by Andy Ryan, Nine’s head of drama. “Warnie’s life was so full of drama, like the man himself,” Ryan said at the time. “This miniseries will be larger than life — entertaining, confronting, thought-provoking.”