Shane Warne: stealer of dreams, tormentor, England’s nemesis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma John
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shane Warne
    Shane Warne
    Australian former international cricketer
<span>Photograph: Paul Miller/AAP</span>
Photograph: Paul Miller/AAP

Cricket fans are bereft at the loss of the ebullient Australian bowler, even those whose teams he embarrassed and demolished


When the news broke of Shane Warne’s death on Friday, there was a common reaction from cricket fans around the world – not just shocked, but instantly bereft. Warne’s loss was unexpected and close on the heels of that of another Australian legend, former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh. Marsh was 74. Warne was just 52 and despite his easygoing attitude to diet and fitness, it never occurred that this ebullient commentator, coach, poker player and former world champion was in anything but the prime of life.

Some of the sorrow was, naturally, the tragedy of a life left too early. We expected Warne to be part of our landscape for many years yet, sharing opinions on the game, joking with England players he used to humiliate on the field, managing teams in domestic tournaments and, who knows, perhaps one day taking the reins of an international team and transforming it into an all-conquering behemoth (please, God, let it be ours).

But it was also about something far deeper. Every nation has its sporting heroes, but it is the rare and special talent who can appear to belong to all the world, beloved and feted by the countries whose downfall they engineered – in Warne’s case, to their enduring embarrassment.

He baited, he sledged, he screamed appeals for lbws that weren’t even close, just to annoy and confuse

Many England fans spent more than a decade cursing Warne’s name. From the moment he bowled his first delivery in Ashes cricket – the “ball of the century” to Mike Gatting in 1993 – he was Nemesis. He took hundreds of wickets and humbled every Test side and the ones he took against your own always looked like the ones he most enjoyed. In England’s case, that was probably true.

And it is in those fans’ lament that we perceive something about the man, perhaps even something about this life we live. Warne was a tormentor, both stealer of and laugher at our dreams. He was the completely unfair advantage on the other side of the team sheet. The Australian team of the 90s was intimidating enough without him; his presence made them the determined murderer in an Agatha Christie novel who chooses to poison and shoot their victims.

Warne didn’t just best his opponents, he revelled in it. He baited, he sledged, he screamed appeals for lbws that weren’t even close, just to annoy and confuse. He did a complete number on England, neutering their only real assets of that period: a few stalwart batters who looked heroic taking bruises and broken jaws against the world’s most terrifying fast bowlers, but like incompetent fools against Warne’s indecipherable, unstoppable armoury of spin.

Googlies, flippers, sliders, unnamed mystery balls that probably never existed and still scared batsmen out – for a long time we resented him for these. How could we not? We leapt on any apparent flaw – his weight, his dating history, his use of a diuretic pill that just happened to contain a masking agent. Only when England fans tasted victory against him, in 2005, could we finally unclench, to appreciate and celebrate what was there all along – a once-in-a-generation player and man whose exuberant personality was one with the extravagance of his gifts.

Shane Warne was the greatest villain of many sporting fans’ lives – but only because we were on the other side. And, now he’s gone, we can only wish for him back and to watch him, to enjoy his life, all over again.

• Emma John’s book, Self Contained: Scenes From a Single Life, is out now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.