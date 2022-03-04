Shane Warne: share your favourite memories of the Australian cricket great

Photograph: David Crosling/AAP

Tributes have poured in for the spin bowling legend, Shane Warne, who has died from a suspected heart attack in Thailand. From former teammates and adversaries to world leaders and celebrities, anecdotes about the Australian Test great have flowed following his sudden death at the age of 52.

Everyone seems to have a Shane Warne story, who was never short of words either on or off the field of play.

Andrew Strauss was an infamous Shane Warne victim on a number of occasions. This story is great pic.twitter.com/QhGPCzWVML — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) March 4, 2022

Met Shane Warne once, before a Test series.



He must have done 20,000 such interviews. He looked deep into your eyes, listened intently, replied with passion and made you feel like you were the most important person on earth to him at that given moment. Pure charm.



RIP Warnie. — Tim Elbra (@hdelbs) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was the captain of RR when they won the 1st IPL. My son was born on finals day. i sat at night in the room with a little baby and cheered them on. We couldnt find a name for my son, so we called him Shane. The things we associate with those we never meet. #RIPWarne — Kosturi (@55tension) March 4, 2022

Did you ever have a chance meeting with Warne? What are your favourite memories of him? Tell us in the comments below.