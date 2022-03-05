Shane Warne experienced chest pain and ‘had seen a doctor about his heart’ before death, police say

Shane Warne (Action Images)

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne experienced chest pain and “had seen a doctor about his heart” before his death, police in Thailand have said.

Citing information from Warne’s family, police said Warne had a medical history of asthma and some heart issues.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 on Friday while on holiday on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand. He was found unresponsive in his villa and could not be revived despite the best efforts of medical staff, a statement from his management team said.

Thai police superintendent Yuttana Sirisombat also told reporters that Warne’s body would be transferred to the Thai mainland on Sunday for autopsy. He declined to comment when asked of the cause of death.

Australian embassy officials assisting police declined to comment to media on Koh Samui.

Earlier on Saturday, three men that police confirmed were Warne's travelling companions were questioned for two hours at the Bo Phut police station. They returned to the station later in the evening and were in discussions for more than two hours, but were not under questioning.

Police had earlier said that his companions were not under suspicion and that the interviews were procedural.

Additional reporting from Reuters