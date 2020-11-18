Shane Richie's son reveals what 'EastEnders' star left out of his Tom Cruise go-karting story
Shane Richie’s son has backed up his dad’s claim he went go-karting with Tom Cruise - only to reveal he lost to Nicole Kidman.
The former EastEnders star told his I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmates how he once hung out with the Hollywood stars at a race track in London in the 90s.
Richie’s son Shane Nolan Jr has shared the scorecard on Twitter to prove that his dad was telling the truth about his A-List encounter.
Nolan Jr tweeted: “So just putting this out there in case anyone thought my dad was talking sheep’s balls. Can’t believe he got beat off Nicole Kidman though. Haha.”
So just putting this out there incase anyone thought my dad was talking sheep’s balls. Can’t believe he got beat off Nicole Kidman tho. Haha #imacelebrity @antanddec pic.twitter.com/pBbxOdAvys
The scorecard reveals that Mission Impossible star Cruise had the fastest track time, followed by then wife Kidman, and Richie came in fifth place.
Richie had recalled hanging out with Cruise and Kidman at the go-karting track on the ITV reality show.
He told them: “When I was in the West End doing Boogie Nights in 1999, Nicole Kidman and Tom [Cruise] were filming Eyes Wide Shut. And there was a big indoor go-karting track near the BBC and one time I got a phone call from Charlie who used to run it and he said, ‘Come along on your own.’
“I was going through a real public divorce at the time, I was being followed by the press, so I turned up and went in and he said he wants to know if he can race against you because you love go-karting.
“We’d race ‘til 5am in the morning. He was a speed freak. He didn’t care about danger.”
Richie went on: “But the thing was all the press had followed me to outside this warehouse, Tom said, ‘Oh my God, did someone tell them I was here?’ I said, ‘They’re following me.’ Then he realised in that period of time I was famous. Anyway we got chatting, just a couple of times we’d go and have drinks, we’d talk about stuff but mostly about go-karting.”
Richie divorced his first wife, Shane Jr’s mother Coleen Nolan in 1999.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic the jungle reality show is being shot at Gwrych Castle in north Wales.
This year contestants include Olympic athlete Sir Mo Farah, 37, ex-Corrie star Beverley Callard and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, 30.
Also in the camp this year are TV presenter Vernon Kay, vlogger Giovanna Fletcher, journalist and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard, Paralympic javelin thrower Hollie Arnold and EastEnders actor Jessica Plummer.
