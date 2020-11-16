I’m A Celebrity Viewers In Hysterics After Shane Richie Shows How Not To Get Into A Hammock

Shane Richie certainly knows how to make an entrance - or should that be exit?

Things got off to a bumpy bumpy start for the EastEnders star on the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get me Out Of Here! on Sunday night after he fell out of his hammock just minutes after arriving in camp.

After entering the camp at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, the Alfie Moon actor went to recline as the campmates inspected their sleeping quarters.

However, his enthusiasm got the better of him as he tried out one of the hammocks and ended up being flipped out onto the ground.

Hammock 1, Shane Richie 0.

Earlier on in Sunday’s opening episode, Shane pretended not to know who Mo Farrah was as the celebrities were introducing themselves to each other.

They were split into two groups who were communicating via walkie talkies.

Shane, who was holding the communication device, told the other group: “I’ve got with me… what’s your name again mate?”

At the end of Sunday’s programme, Shane was selected to take part in the upcoming Viper Vault challenge alongside fellow contestant, Radio 1’s Jordan North.

Shane Richie (Photo: ITV) More

The first episode kicked off with bugs raining down on the celebrities while they completed a challenge to secure meals for the camp.

The contestants were placed into separate cages as they had to transfer stars from one side of the group to the other while they were surrounded by the insects.

The episode also saw the group completing an abseiling challenge in order to get rucksacks containing kit.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 8pm tonight.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.