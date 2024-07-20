Shane Lowry lets British Open lead slip away. Si Woo Kim makes hole in one

Shane Lowry of Ireland drops his putter on the 18th green during his third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Shane Lowry made a double bogey on the famous “Postage Stamp” eighth hole at Royal Troon and it only got worse for the Irishman.

Lowry led the British Open by three shots early Saturday before his day unraveled in the wind and rain. His 6-over 77 left him three shots behind leader Billy Horschel going into Sunday's final round.

Quite a turnaround after taking a two-shot lead into the weekend and pairing on Saturday with unheralded Dan Brown.

“I guess for me the eighth hole was killer really. Make par there and you can still shoot 3 or 4 over and still be leading the tournament. Just pulled my wedge shot there,” Lowry said of the 123-yard par-3 eighth.

Lowry, eyeing his second British Open title, had moved three strokes ahead with a birdie at No. 4.

On the eighth, which he had birdied on back-to-back days, Lowry found the “Coffin bunker” before his next shot rolled off the back of the green. He got back up but two-putted.

Lowry, who won the claret jug at Royal Portrush in 2019, bogeyed the 11th and 12th and was out of the lead.

Three more bogeys followed — at the 14th, 15th and 18th — to leave him 1 under overall.

“You’d have to question why there wasn’t a couple of tees put forward today, to be honest. I think 15 and 17 — like 15 is 500 yards playing into that wind, it's — yeah, they keep trying to make holes longer, yet the best hole in this course is about 100 yards,” he said.

On the last, Lowry sliced his drive and then sent his next shot into the grandstand to the right of the green. He was given a free drop but pitched well short of the hole and needed two putts.

“This is going to take me a couple hours to get over today,” he said, adding, “but I have a job to do tomorrow and a similar chance to win this tournament.”

Hole in one

Si Woo Kim didn't see his ball go in, but he didn't mind. You'll never forget a hole in one at the British Open.

Kim's third-round ace was at the par-3 17th hole.

“My caddie told me you’d better hit hard with a 3-iron,” the South Korean said. “So I did, and as soon as I (did), I see the ball (go) over the fringe.”

He thought perhaps it was within 20 feet, but then the crowd erupted.

“I couldn’t see it,” he said.

The shot took a few hops before rolling straight into the cup. Kim high-fived caddie Manuel Villegas, who then playfully tapped the visor of Kim's cap.

At 238 yards, it’s the longest hole-in-one at a British Open since organizers began keeping complete records in 1981.

Louis Oosthuizen made a hole in one at the 2016 Open at Troon. Ernie Els made one at the Postage Stamp in 2004.

There were three at the 1997 Open at Troon — by Pierre Fulke, Daniel Olsson and Dennis Edlund.

Table tennis anyone?

Table tennis seems to be a go-to activity to unwind at the British Open.

Dan Brown, who was the surprise leader after the first round, said he’s been playing the game with his friends at the players’ lounge at Royal Troon.

Joe Dean, too.

“We played it Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon, I could feel myself getting a bit of tendinitis in my elbow,” the Englishman said after Saturday's 71 left him 4 over par overall. “Very addictive game. We believe we're better than what we are. No, it’s great fun. It passes the time.”

Dean's only other Open appearance was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale.

Cricket, too

Zimbabwe cricket must have been all the rage back in the day.

The fathers of Dean Burmester and Sean Crocker were teammates on Zimbabwe's first cricket test team — cricket's premier format — in 1992.

They're both at Royal Troon to watch their sons compete at the British Open.

“I don’t think they’ve bumped into each other yet, but if they do, it could be some carnage,” Crocker joked after his third-round 69 on Saturday. “We were both kind of joking we were trying to keep our dads away from each other this week ... I think some alcohol is going to get hurt if they get together.”

Mark Burmester and Gary Crocker played on the team that faced India in Zimbabwe's first test match. The Crockers moved to the United States when Sean was young. Dean Burmester represents South Africa.

“Even though we both don’t play under the Zim flag," Crocker said, "we have our roots and heritage there, so secretly we’re Zimbabweans."

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf