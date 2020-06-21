Shane Dowrich insists the West Indies would not trade any of their seamers for Jofra Archer

Shane Dowrich of West Indies plays a shot as Ben Foakes of England looks on during Day Three of the First Test match between England and West Indies at Kensington Oval on January 25, 2019 in Bridgetown, Barbados - GETTY IMAGES

Shane Dowrich has insisted the West Indies would not trade any of their seam attack for Jofra Archer.

The wicketkeeper hailed his fellow Bajan and England quick Archer as an “amazing talent”, but maintained that the West Indies were more than happy with their bowling line-up.

Barbados-born Archer’s path from West Indies Under-19s omission to success with England is well documented, but Dowrich believes the tourists are happy to take on their compatriot.

“I know Jofra pretty well. He’s an amazing talent and I wish him well going into this series,” Dowrich said. “But at the end of the day, when we cross that line it’s the West Indies against England.”

Asked if he would rather have Archer in the West Indies line-up than face him, Dowrich replied: “No. We have a wonderful bowling line-up and I’m happy with the team that take the field with me.”

England's Jofra Archer appeals for the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchel - REUTERS

England’s three-Test series against the West Indies will start at the Rose Bowl on July 8, with the matches held behind closed doors.

Dowrich believes the tourists’ pace options of Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Chemar Holder can cause England problems.

Pace like fire - West Indies' quicks 2020

“If you look at the main four in Shannon, Kemar, Jason and Alzarri, they all present different skills,” he said. “Kemar is probably the most skilful of all them in terms of being able to get a consistent line and length, and moving the ball both ways. Shannon and Alzarri have a little more pace, and Jason is Mr Consistent.

“Then obviously you have young Chemar Holder coming up, who is an exciting talent and the way he bowled in first-class cricket this season shows that. So I think we have a well-versed attack.”

Dowrich admitted to being out of his depth the last time he was in England with the West Indies.

Three years on, however, he expects to make a big impact, especially with the bat.

“The last time I was here was very tough for me, but it was a series that really changed around my career,” he said. “I was young, in unfamiliar territory and I really didn’t cope very well with it, to be honest. But I’ve learnt a lot from my experience of here last time.”