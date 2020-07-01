Shane Dawson Calls Tati Westbrook 'So Manipulative' as He Reacts to Her Explosive Tell-All Video

YouTube star Shane Dawson clapped back at beauty guru Tati Westbrook in a since-deleted Instagram Live after the Tati Beauty founder posted her 40-minute "BREAKING MY SILENCE ..." video Tuesday, in which she alleges that Dawson and Jeffree Star pushed her into a feud with YouTuber James Charles.

In Westbrook's video, she claimed that Dawson and Star lied to her and manipulated her into posting the now viral 'BYE SISTER' video which ended her friendship with Charles and sparked a massive feud in the beauty community last year.

Dawson, however, appeared stunned by Westbrook's claims as he watched portions of her 40-minute tell-all on Instagram Live about 37 minutes after she posted the video Tuesday. Dawson chose not to save the Instagram Live to his page, but the video was captured and circulated by fan accounts.

"I'm losing my mind. I'm losing my mind. This is so f---ed. I'm live because I can't even process. I need a drink of water. I can't process this," Dawson said in the since-deleted video as he watched Westbrook's confessional-style clip. "This is insane. This is insane. This is insane. This woman is a f---ing...oh my god. Oh my god. Oh my god. I'm going to wait until as many people get in here as possible because I'm losing my mind."

PEOPLE has reached out to Dawson's rep for further comment.

Once more than 180,000 viewers joined the Instagram Live, Dawson pressed "play" again on Westbrook's video and continued reacting to it live on camera. "Because you message drama channels!" he screamed at the TV when Westbrook wondered how editorial outlets knew about her "BYE SISTER" video before it went live (she theorized Dawson tipped them off).

When Westbrook began recounting how Star allegedly sent her an audio file from an alleged sexual assault victim of Charles, Dawson held his hand over his mouth in shock, shook his head and repeatedly said, "Oh my god. Oh my god. Oh my god."

In the background of Dawson's video somebody off-camera can be heard saying, "Well then why would you make a video on the matter claiming these allegations?" Dawson replied: "Because she is a f---ing...I can't, I can't. I don't want to say mean things about people. This is insane. This is insane."

Then Westbrook tearfully opened up about being a victim of sexual abuse. Upon hearing this information, Dawson rolled his head and eyes back and said, "Oh my god. You are so manipulative! You're fake crying. You are fake crying. That is not real. Oh my god!"

Shane Dawson/Twitter Shane Dawson and Tati Westbrook

As he continued to listen to her, Dawson shared that he'd been molested in his past and appeared to find Westbrook's stories to be disingenuous. He repeatedly yelled "oh my god" and paced around his living room. With more than 251,000 people viewing his Instagram Live, Dawson abruptly ended the stream.

Dawson's fiancé Ryland Adams defended him on Twitter after the Instagram Live ended. "Tati Westbrook - a master class in manipulation. The only was to save her reputation was to side with the person she tried to ruin. Make no mistake. This 40 year old woman [editors' note: Westbrook's age is 38] choose to post a video on her own accord. She riled up Shane before doing so to have one of the biggest," Adams tweeted.

He continued: "creators backing her in the chance this all backfired. Shane very well WOULD have posted a video exposing James had he felt so inclined. No receipts because she didn't want to expose the countless times she told Shane that she was a big girl doing this ONLY for herself."

creators backing her in the chance this all backfired. Shane very well WOULD have posted a video exposing James had he felt so inclined. No receipts because she didn't want to expose the countless times she told Shane that she was a big girl doing this ONLY for herself — Ryland Adams (@Ryland_Adams) June 30, 2020

Westbrook claimed that as she and Dawson grew closer, he started detailing some of the "horrible" accusations against Charles. "He said that James Charles was a monster with many victims," she said. "Shane said... that James was hurting minors."

Tati/Youtube/Getty (3) From left: Tati Westbrook, James Charles, Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson

She alleged that over the course of the next few weeks, Dawson and Star "fed me so much information that I felt sick." She added, "Almost every day there was more information and new allegations." She said she eventually started to believe them because they seemed to have so much evidence piled up. Once Charles promoted the SugarBearHair vitamins, Westbrook felt "beyond gaslit," which led to her infamous "BYE SISTER" video. But as time went on, no evidence emerged and no victims came forward.

Now, Westbrook said she's obtained enough evidence against Dawson and Star, but at the advice of her attorneys will not be able to share it publicly at this time. She said, "There will soon come a day where we will be able to present this evidence and you'll be able to see why it is that we believe Jeffree and Shane are responsible for so much of the damage that has been caused."