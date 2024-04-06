Shane Bieber out for season with torn elbow ligament, as Tommy John scourge continues

Baseball's biggest scourge - the failing ulnar collateral ligament - has claimed another Cy Young Award winner.

Shane Bieber, the Cleveland Guardians ace who was excellent in his first two starts this season, will require elbow reconstruction surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of this season and much of 2025, the club announced Saturday.

Bieber, 28, who is eligible for free agency after this season, was dominant in winning his first two starts, yielding no earned runs and striking out 20 in 12 innings. That rekindled hopes that the 2020 Cy Young Award winner was rediscovering his peak form after injuries - including elbow discomfort last year - limited to 16 and 21 starts in 2021 and '23.

But Bieber noted elbow discomfort after the starts and the club announced an MRI revealed "surgical reconstruction" of the ulnar collateral ligament will require surgical reconstruction.

What procedure will Shane Bieber undergo?

Dallas-based orthopedist Keith Meister, among the leading practicioners of the "internal brace" elbow procedure, will perform the surgery. In these situations, Tommy John reconstructive surgery or the internal brace method are almost always the outcome; pitchers typically miss more than a year with the brace procedure, as well.

The Guardians announced that RHP Shane Bieber will need UCL reconstruction surgery and will miss the entire 2024 season.

It is the latest in a never-ending barrage of major elbow injuries to star pitchers.

Who else has had recent Tommy John or elbow injuries?

Friday night, the Atlanta Braves announced that reigning strikeout king Spencer Strider will undergo an MRI after experiencing elbow pain in his start; Strider already underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 while pitching for Clemson.

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins announced burgeoning star Eury Perez, 20, will undergo Tommy John surgery, this after they dutifully limited his workload in 2023, when the 6-8, 220-pounder made 19 major league starts with a 3.15 ERA. The Marlins were already without 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara, who underwent Tommy John at the end of the 2022 season - right around the time two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani underwent his second elbow reconstruction.

While the New York Yankees have not said reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole has any structural damage to his pitching elbow, the ace nonetheless is out until at least June with elbow fatigue.

How long will Shane Bieber be out?

If Bieber undergoes the surgery in coming days or weeks, as the Guardians intimated, he'll miss the remainder of this season, after which he will be a free agent. Tommy John surgery is typically an 18-month recovery for starting pitchers.

Recovering pitchers often sign two-year contracts with teams, a mutually beneficial arrangement where the injured player can rehab and return with a team while the franchise gains one year at below market rate for the pitcher's serivces; in Bieber's case, that would be 2026.

