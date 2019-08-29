Justin Bieber matches Shane Bieber's Players' Weekend jersey
Shane Bieber and Justin Bieber might truly be BFFs.
The pop singer shared a photo Wednesday of him wearing an MLB Players' Weekend jersey with "Not Shane Bieber" on the back.
. @ShaneBieber19 pic.twitter.com/SaYj589Cbp
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 28, 2019
It's a callback to Shane's Players' Weekend jersey with "Not Justin" in place of Bieber.
Shane, Not Justin, Bieber. pic.twitter.com/0cEmAYUDxU
— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 25, 2019
This is the second Players' Weekend for Shane and he's just doubling down to make sure there's no confusion.
My 2nd #playersweekend and not much has changed! People just need a friendly reminder sometimes pic.twitter.com/2q8tb9Qi05
— Shane Bieber (@ShaneBieber19) August 23, 2019
But it was just earlier this month that a Topps card mixup bonded him to Justin even closer.
Nice @Topps pic.twitter.com/FW8R1Ckzri
— Shane Bieber (@ShaneBieber19) August 3, 2019
Maybe it's finally time for the two Biebers to meet. As Justin once said, "Never say never . . ."