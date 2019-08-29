Justin Bieber matches Shane Bieber's Players' Weekend jersey

Shane Bieber and Justin Bieber might truly be BFFs.

The pop singer shared a photo Wednesday of him wearing an MLB Players' Weekend jersey with "Not Shane Bieber" on the back.

It's a callback to Shane's Players' Weekend jersey with "Not Justin" in place of Bieber.

This is the second Players' Weekend for Shane and he's just doubling down to make sure there's no confusion.

But it was just earlier this month that a Topps card mixup bonded him to Justin even closer.

Maybe it's finally time for the two Biebers to meet. As Justin once said, "Never say never . . ."

