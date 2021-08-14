Shane Beamer updates QB Luke Doty’s injury status: ‘Not a serious as we thought’

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty’s injury prognostications are looking up.

Following reports of Doty’s injury, head coach Shane Beamer met with reporters shortly after the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp.

The injury happened on one of the last plays of Friday’s practice, Beamer said, and the QB reported later Friday that it was sore. He went through a “ton of tests” on Saturday.

“Right now it’s a sprain in that foot,” Beamer said. “Thank God it’s not a serious as we thought.”

Beamer declared Doty questionable for the first game of the season scheduled for Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois.

“It is not season ending. He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said.

Beamer had previously declared Doty the No. 1 quarterback coming out of spring camp. The Myrtle Beach High School product had continued to rep with the first team offense through the first week of fall camp.

During his first season at South Carolina, Doty split time at both quarterback and receiver. He finished the year completing 43 of 71 passes for 405 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Doty earned a pair of starts under center and was expected to shoulder a heavy offensive load in 2021.

After news of Doty’s injury surfaced, former South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski shared his support for his one-time teammate with the following tweet: “Sending prayers and love to you (Luke Doty)! Minor setback for a major comeback brotha.”

With Doty down for the time being, freshman Colten Gauthier and St. Francis (Penn.) tranfer Jason Brown. The Gamecocks also have walk-ons Connor Jordan and Jake Helfrich on the current roster.

Beamer told reporters that Brown took snaps with the first team offense during Saturday’s scrimmage, though Gauthier and Jordan also received work.

Former quarterback-turned-receiver Dakereon Joyner also took snaps under center Saturday.