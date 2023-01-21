Shane Beamer updates Greg Adkins’ status with South Carolina football program

Ben Portnoy
·2 min read
South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina assistant coach Greg Adkins is coming back in 2023 in a new role.

Head coach Shane Beamer said on Saturday Adkins will return to the staff, but the exact job he’ll take on has yet to be determined. Adkins spent the previous two years coaching the offensive line but stepped away briefly in 2021 and again in 2022 due to undisclosed health issues.

South Carolina promoted interim offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley to the full time position on Jan. 6.

“I told him I wanted him to stay around,” Beamer said. “To me, we’ve got two great offensive line coaches in Lonnie and (Adkins) and happy to have both of them here. They both are on the same page and work great together. (Adkins) is phenomenal with recruits, phenomenal as a coach. Certainly wanted him to get his health in order and that’s he’s well on his way to doing that.”

While South Carolina’s offensive line struggled in spurts under Adkins, he was a big piece of securing one of the most impressive recruiting hauls along the in recent Gamecocks history. The former Marshall player helped construct 2023 offensive line class that included four-star interior linemen Markee Anderson and Trovon Baugh, four-star tackles Oluwatosin “Tree” Babalade and three-star tackle Jatavius Shivers. The Gamecocks also secured commitments from Western Illinois tackle Sidney Fugar and Yale lineman Nick Gargiulo during this year’s first transfer portal window that closed on Wednesday.

Prior to arriving at South Carolina, Adkins spent the previous three seasons on staff at his alma mater under Doc Holliday — who was fired at the end of the 2020 season. Adkins also had previous SEC coaching experience at Georgia (1996-2000) and Tennessee (2003-2008).

Beamer, Adkins and former USC offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield overlapped in Knoxville in 2003 while Beamer and Satterfield served as a graduate assistants for the Volunteers. Beamer would leave Tennessee the following season to become the cornerbacks coach and serve as the recruiting coordinator under Sylvester Croom at Mississippi State.

It’s unclear what Adkins’ new role will pay him, given his previous deal with South Carolina expired on Dec. 31. His last contract with USC was set to pay him $550,000 in base salary along with a $20,000 bonus for the Gamecocks reaching the Gator Bowl — a game South Carolina dropped to No. 21 Notre Dame.

