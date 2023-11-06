Shane Beamer updates DK Joyner’s injury status heading into Vanderbilt

After suffering an ankle injury in South Carolina’s win over Jacksonville State on Saturday, running back Dakereon Joyner is “doubtful” to play against Vanderbilt, USC coach Shane Beamer said.

The sixth-year tailback from Fort Dorchester High was not a huge factor in the Gamecocks’ victory, carrying the ball just three times for 3 yards.

South Carolina started Joyner along with running backs Mario Anderson and Juju McDowell in an interesting three-running-back formation against Jacksonville State.

If Joyner can’t play against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Beamer said, expect to see more action for true freshman Djay Braswell, who notched a carry against Jacksonville State.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Beamer noted that offensive linemen Trai Jones is out for the Vanderbilt game and tight end trey Knox is questionable. Both did not play against JSU.

And, of course, Beamer gave his weekly Antwane “Juice” Wells update. The third-year South Carolina coach said Wells was running a little bit in the facility on Sunday but didn’t give a timetable for his return.

“I know he wants to get back,” Beamer said.