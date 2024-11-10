Shane Beamer talks Vanderbilt win, injuries, Top 25 ... and takes stand for Sir Big Spur

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer watches from the sidelines against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium.

After the 28-7 win over Vanderbilt, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said he was proud of his team’s performance and spoke to the media following the Saturday win at FirstBank Stadium with his initial thoughts right after the final whistle.

Opening statement

“Really, really proud of our football team coming into this stadium. This ain’t an easy place to play for a lot of reasons,” Beamer said. “To come in here against another ranked team and have another three-touchdown win over an SEC team, to become bowl eligible as well, to become the first South Carolina team since 2011 to win three SEC road games is a huge accomplishment. Just really, really happy for our guys.

“Everyone thought there’d be a letdown coming off last week. To come in here and know it was gonna be a tough, gritty, hard game just because of the way Vandy plays football -- it’s really satisfying for us as a football team.

“We got a lot more to accomplish in these next three games: our final SEC home game of the year, our final SEC game of the year next week back in Williams-Brice

“But awesome night tonight. And thanks to our fans, it sounded like Williams-Brice stadium in there at times tonight. For to be a sold-out crowd here at Vanderbilt, but the most noise was made by the Carolina fans throughout the night, best fans in the world and grateful for them.”

On injuries

Beamer told reporters that starting safety DQ Smith “tweaked something” in pregame warmups and had to be replaced in the lineup by Peyton Williams. Starting offensive tackle Josiah Thompson was injured in the game and has a lower body issue, Beamer said. “I hope Josiah’s OK. I don’t think it’s anything serious.”

On the defense





“I like the way that we responded to adversity, whether it be the defense when Vanderbilt was in scoring position ... we did a really good job,” Beamer said.

Vanderbilt pushed the ball to the USC 40 yard line or closer on three different occasions without putting points on the board.

On being bowl-eligible, Top 25 rankings

“We’ve got a special group of guys, and that’s what I’m so excited about,” Beamer said, referring making a bowl game this year. “I mean, it’s like last year not going to a bowl game. And one of the biggest reasons is, obviously, we were 5-7.

“But not having another month with that team, because that team was so much fun to coach. So I just told the locker room, it’s so awesome that we get at least another month together as a football team after the end of the regular season.”

After defeating then-No. 10 Texas A&M in Williams-Brice Stadium last week, USC wasn’t placed on neither the AP Top 25 nor the College Football Playoff rankings, much to the surprise of Beamer.

“The people that do the rankings don’t think we’re worth the crap, and that’s fine,” Beamer said. “Keep crapping on us. That’s the way we like it as well. Don’t rank us this week. We’re good where we are.

“We just like to just lay low and work really, really hard and come out and have fun on Saturdays as well.”

On Sir Big Spur not being able to attend

“I promised Sir Big Spur I would do this: Disappointed that Sir Big Spur’s not here. I think it’s ridiculous,” Beamer said. “This is the only place, apparently, in the SEC that doesn’t allow live mascots in the stadium.

“And that’s what makes this league special: the fact that LSU can have a freaking tiger at their stadium tonight, and we can’t bring Sir Big Spur.

“So Sir Big Spur came over and gave us a send off before we left the facility yesterday, and I told him I would say hello to Sir Big Spur in the press conference. So, we miss you guys. Come off Vandy. Do better.”