Shane Beamer speaks about Nyck Harbor’s lack of production through two USC games

Even after South Carolina’s beat down of Kentucky on Saturday, there are still questions about the Gamecocks. Namely their offense and, well, more specifically, their passing offense.

Through two games, South Carolina has compiled just 280 passing yards. Only 11 teams in America have thrown for fewer yards in 2024 than the Gamecocks.

Right now South Carolina’s leading receiver is true freshman Mazeo Bennett Jr., who has hauled in five passes for 81 yards. That’s it.

In total, eight South Carolina players have caught a pass this season — which isn’t quite as interesting as some of the guys who haven’t.

The big names: TE Brady Hunt, WR Luke Doty and WR Nyck Habor.

Harbor is the real conundrum among the fans. The former five-star prospect is an enigma. He runs faster than probably any college football player in the country, is a track phenom who qualified for the Olympic Trials and was awarded a 99 speed rating on the NCAA “College Football 25” video game.

Yet, he doesn’t have a catch this season.

According to Pro Football Focus stats as compiled by Gamecock Central, Harbor has taken just 32 snaps this season — which is below four other Gamecocks wide receivers. And that’s despite the fact that he started against Kentucky on Saturday.

Asked about Harbor on Sunday night, Beamer almost seemed frustrated. Another week. Another question about Harbor.

“We’ve got a lot of really good receivers. They’re all working. We’re still trying to figure out who’s gonna separate themselves,” Beamer said.

“I know everyone in America wants to see Nyck Harbor because of his size and his speed. I get it. And Nyck has worked really hard and we have to continue to get him in position to make plays.”

Harbor has been targeted three times in two games. He was targeted on a deep pass Saturday from LaNorris Sellers and drew a pass interference call. He does have two tackles — one on special teams Saturday and another chasing down an Old Dominion defender last week after a lost fumble by the USC offense.

As a freshman in 2023, Harbor had 12 catches for 195 yards and a score.