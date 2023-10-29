What Shane Beamer said about injured Gamecocks following Texas A&M loss

It seems South Carolina cannot get through a week healthy.

After a season dominated by injuries and the subsequent effects they have on an entire team, South Carolina got no help during its 30-17 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

After being ruled as questionable last week, wide receiver Xavier Legette did start for the Gamecocks but caught just three passes for 20 yards. After the game, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said Legette got his leg “rolled up on,” but said that “he’ll be fine this week.”

Also leaving Saturday’s game with an injury were tight end Trey Knox and left guard Trai Jones.

Beamer noted that Jones had suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Aggies. After the Gamecocks ran tests on their offensive lineman, Beamer on Sunday admitted he’d be “shocked” if Jones suits up against Jacksonville State this Saturday.

As for Knox, who caught two passes for 31 yards against the Aggies, the news is more optimistic. Beamer admitted Knox tweaked his hamstring against Texas A&M but noted he doesn’t “think the hamstring is serious and I feel good about him on Saturday.”

Beamer added that offensive linemen Vershon Lee (injured against Florida) and Cason Henry (injured in the opener against North Carolina) are questionable to play against Jacksonville State.

Encouraging on the injury front this week was Tree Babalade. The true freshman offensive lineman was injured late in the Gamecocks loss at Missouri and the USC coaches did not plan on playing him against Texas A&M. Then Jones went down and Babalade was pressed into action. He was clearly not 100% but Beamer said he came out healthy and will “be fine” for this week.