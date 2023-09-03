What Shane Beamer said about Game 1 loss, South Carolina injuries, stadium issues

After the 31-17 loss to No. 22 UNC, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said there was much to fix. He spoke to the media following the loss with his initial thoughts moments after the final whistle.

Injury updates

Beamer said there’s “too many to name” when it came to the injured players. He added he should have a few updates tomorrow and into next week. Those injured includes Nick Emmanwori, Mo Kaba, Cason Henry, Antwane Wells, all whom didn’t play the second half. Beamer also noted that starting receiver Ahmarean Brown also left the game early because of injury.

On the offensive line woes

With a young offensive line, Beamer said the group needs to “grow up early” with the amount of experience they have coming into Saturdays’ game. The offensive line has been a point of concern for some time now, and despite Spencer Rattler’s attempts to extend plays Saturday, the UNC defensive line made it difficult for the youth to perform at the level Beamer expected. Rattler was sacked nine times — more than any game last season — and the run game netted 11 total yards.

Beamer: Chain crew missing, eating hot dogs

Beamer said there were a few technical issues that made it difficult for the Gamecocks to perform Saturday, including that the chain crew wasn’t on the field after halftime and during an onside kick attempt — “Let’s wait for the chain crew to finish their hot dogs,” Beamer said. He added there were clock issues throughout the game that made it difficult to work plays and rotations.

Gamecocks need to play ‘smart football’

Visibly frustrated afterward, Beamer said there were multiple instances throughout the game where points were left on the field. “We didn’t do a good job of playing smart football,” he said. He said there are still issues with the offensive line, including the nine sacks the Tar Heels had. Beamer added that Rattler “gave us a chance” with his performance, despite the physical game the QB endured.