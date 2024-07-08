Shane Beamer, Luke Doty headline South Carolina’s SEC Media Days grouping

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has chosen the three players he wants to accompany him the 2024 SEC Media Days next week.

Representing the Gamecocks on Monday, July 15 in Dallas will be Beamer, linebacker Debo Williams, defensive tackle Alex “Boogie” Huntley and athlete Luke Doty.

This SEC Media Days — the first with Texas and Oklahoma as league members — will be split into four days (next Monday to Thursday) with four schools speaking on each day. South Carolina will participate in a Monday grouping that also includes LSU, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt — three schools that the Gamecocks will face next season.

Schools are only permitted to take three players to speak, often opting for captains or veteran team leaders. Last year, Beamer chose QB Spencer Rattler, DL Tonka Hemingway and P Kai Kroeger to represent South Carolina.

Williams’ selection this year should come as no surprise. The redshirt senior linebacker is the emotional and vocal leader of the Gamecocks defense who was named South Carolina’s defensive MVP last season. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound hard-hitting linebacker started every game for USC last year, racking up a team-leading 113 tackles (37 more than anyone else), 9 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Huntley decided to return to South Carolina for his fifth and final season, expected to help lead an experienced defensive interior that also included TJ Sanders and Tonka Hemingway. A team captain last season, the 6-4, 303-pound Midlands product from Hammond made 33 tackles, had 4 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

And then there’s Doty, who came to South Carolina as a quarterback but has played mostly wide receiver and special teams over the past few years. A redshirt senior from Myrtle Beach, coaches are always raving about Doty behind the scenes.