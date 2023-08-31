Shane Beamer hints at South Carolina football’s Week 1 uniform combo

The Gamecocks will wear garnet jerseys Saturday for their first game of the season, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said Thursday on his weekly call-in radio show.

He said he believes the uniform combos for each team will be the same as their last meeting in Charlotte in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl. That would mean South Carolina in white pants, garnet jerseys and white thelmets, and the Tar Heels outfitted in white pants, blue jerseys and blue helmets.

South Carolina wore a white-garnet-white combo three times in the 2022 season, and in three consecutive games Sept. 17 (vs. Georgia), Sept. 24 (vs. Charlotte) and Sept. 29 (vs . SC State).

The Gamecocks have not released any uniform reveal hype videos since Beamer took over the program, with USC’s coach downplaying the need for the attention.

“We’re not going to get into every single week, spending time and wasting a whole lot of time as a team trying to figure out what we’re wearing on Saturdays,” Beamer said Aug. 31, 2021. “Let’s worry about how we play, not what we’re wearing. I’ve told the players that, and they’re on board.”

USC creative media director Justin King and his video team popularized the uniform reveal videos during Will Muschamp’s era at USC.

Injury report

Wide receivers Antwane Wells and Nyck Harbor are “full go” and ready to play after dealing with injuries this preseason, Beamer said. Wells’ ailment was described as a lower body injury, whereas Harbor’s issue was never disclosed.

Previously labeled as “questionable,” defensive lineman Jatius Geer, linebacker Bam Martin-Scott and tight end Connor Cox will not play Saturday. Geer and Martin-Scott are expected to play meaningful snaps when healthy.

No mayo bath this year

Has Beamer made plans for another mayonnaise bath after the one he earned two years ago by defeating UNC in the bowl game?

“Heck no,” he said Thursday.

Beamer called it a fun memory, but perhaps it’s better to leave the past in the past.