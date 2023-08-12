Shane Beamer gives updates on Antwane Wells, Trey Knox

Shane Beamer provided updates on two of the team’s top offensive playmakers Saturday following South Carolina’s first fall scrimmage.

Both receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells and tight end Trey Knox were absent from the portion of Friday’s practice that was open to the media, and Beamer said both players didn’t participate in Saturday’s scrimmage, which was closed to the public.

Beamer said he expects Knox to be back in action Monday. Wells has a longer timetable. Beamer said Wells is dealing with a “lower-body injury” that will take time to heal but is optimistic that Wells will be ready for Week 1.

Last year, Wells proved to be a great find out of the transfer portal for USC. The former James Madison wide receiver finished second in the SEC with 928 yards and added six receiving touchdowns, establishing himself as quarterback Spencer Rattler’s top target in the passing game.

Knox is a newcomer who followed his former Arkansas position coach Dowell Loggains to the Gamecocks. With Loggains serving as USC’s offensive coordinator, Knox is expected to lead a new-look tight end room that lost the likes of Jaheim Bell, Austin Stogner and Nate Adkins to the transfer portal and graduation.