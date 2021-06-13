Shane Beamer, Gamecocks land commitment from Florida defensive back

South Carolina football picked up a commitment on Sunday on the heels of a big recruiting weekend on campus.

Safety Jy’Vonte McClendon of Lake Gibson High School in Florida committed to the Gamecocks on Sunday. He visited USC over the weekend. McClendon made the annoucement on his Twitter account.

McClendon is the fifth commit for the Gamecocks in Class of 2022. 247Sports Composite ranks McClendon as a three-star prospect and 35th-best safety in the country.

McClendon had 37 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups this past season at Lake Gibson, which is located in Lakeland, Florida.