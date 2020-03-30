The Shandong International Trust (HKG:1697) Share Price Is Down 39% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. (HKG:1697) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 39%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -17%. Shandong International Trust hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 11% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 16% in the same timeframe.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Shandong International Trust reported an EPS drop of 24% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 39% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 4.75 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:1697 Past and Future Earnings March 30th 2020

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Shandong International Trust's TSR for the last year was -33%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Shandong International Trust shareholders are down 33% for the year (even including dividends) , even worse than the market loss of 17%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 11%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Shandong International Trust is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

