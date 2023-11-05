Shamrock Club line dancers delight Riverstone residents

For the past ten years, the Shamrock Club line dancers have been performing for the residents at the Riverstone Retirement Residence in Bancroft. On the afternoon of Oct. 24, the line dancers performed for the Riverstone residents in full Halloween costumes. Connie Sutherland, the cue lead with the Shamrock Club Line Dancers and Nancy Matheson, activities coordinator at Riverstone, comment on this exciting event.

Sutherland says that she personally feels that the residents enjoyed their entertainment and their costumes. She says the Shamrock Club line dancers started out a quarter century ago, under the direction of Yvette Hastrop until she passed away.

“I had been doing cueing in the summer to give her a break so when she passed away, I took on the permanent position cueing for places like [Hastings Centennial] Manor and Riverstone [Retirement Residence]. Before COVID-19, we also volunteer danced at the VON, York River Heights, the Brooks Building and a special invite to the Anglican Church ladies Christmas entertainment,” she says.

Sutherland says that in addition to herself, the dancers are; Sonya Edmond, Cathy Fulford, Diane Fuller, Evelyn Lang, Jewel Wiggins, and Sandi Wilkins. She says they were all very pleased at the turnout of residents who came to watch them.

“We volunteer dance at the Manor on the second Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m., Nov. 14 and Dec. 12. We are at Riverstone on the third Tuesday of every other month, so our next one will be Dec. 19 at 2:45 p.m. We dance for one hour at each place. I cannot say enough about the volunteer dancers. They are dedicated, and love to dance for the residents or just plain entertain, any reason, to get up and dance!” she says.

Matheson told Bancroft This Week that the Shamrock Club line dancers have been bringing joy and entertainment to the residents at Riverstone for about 10 years.

“The fact that they’ve been together for over 25 years is impressive and speaks to their dedication. Having a core group of six to eight dancers ranging in age from 65 years to 80 years suggests a group of individuals who are passionate about dancing. One of our current residents was also a member of the group for years,” she says.

Matheson says the dancers provide entertainment and stimulation through their performances. She says that Sutherland even choreographed basic numbers for interaction by the residents. Special occasions, like the Halloween Dance, when they come in costume, add an extra layer of fun and festivity for the residents, according to Matheson.

“This is just one of many forms of entertainment provided at Riverstone that enhance the quality of life for our residents.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times