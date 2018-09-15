Shampklin carries Harvard past Toreros

(STATS) - There was a special feeling when Harvard kicked off its season Saturday because coach Tim Murphy opened his 25th year leading the Ivy League power.

The Crimson hope to make it even more special on the field, and they wasted little time in that pursuit, defeating defending Pioneer Football League champ San Diego 36-14 at Harvard Stadium in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sophomore Aaron Shampklin rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns as Harvard (1-0) opened its 145th season. Murphy improved to 169-71 with the Crimson, including 18-7 on opening day.

Harvard fumbled away an early punt return, which led to San Diego' Aedan Johnson kicking a 29-yard field goal. But the Crimson scored touchdowns on their first four possessions, including Shampklin on 64-, 23- and 22-yard runs.

He also scored from 13 yards out to open the fourth quarter, making him the first Harvard player to rush for four touchdowns since Oct. 4, 2014.

Jake Smith completed 13 of 21 passes for 195 yards. Justice Shelton-Mosley caught seven passes for 127 yards.

Harvard is seeking to rebound in Murphy's silver anniversary season. Last year's 5-5 record (3-4 in the Ivy League) ended a run of 16 straight seasons of finishing at least 7-3. Murphy has led the Crimson to nine league titles during his tenure.

San Diego (1-2) also made a cross-country trip last September to face an Ivy League team that was beginning its season. The Toreros fell to Princeton 27-17, but then won their next nine games, including in the first round of the FCS playoffs for a second consecutive year.

Toreros senior Anthony Lawrence was 23 of 46 for 298 yards and one interception. Michael Bandy caught 12 passes for 202 yards and Terrence Smith rushed for 72 yards and one touchdown.