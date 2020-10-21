Shammi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Here are 5 Must-watch Films of the Versatile Actor

October 21 marks the birth anniversary of Shamsher Raj popularly known as Shammi Kapoor. The late actor, who ruled Bollywood for over six decades, is remembered for his unmatched talent. Born to Prithviraj Kapoor, Shammi is regarded as one of India’s most loved actors with several successful films under his belt. He set the bar high for youngsters during his film years with his acting prodigy. His last silver screen presence was with grandnephew Ranbir Kapoor in the film Rockstar.

As we remember the actor on his birth anniversary, here are some films which were widely loved and accepted by his fans:

Teesri Manzil

The film is considered one of Shammi’s best works, as he featured in a suspense thriller for the first time. The film also had Asha Parekh along Shammi in the leading role with Helen, Prem Chopra and Salim Khan in other roles. Directed by Vijay Anand, the murder mystery garnered praise for Shammi.

Junglee

The film directed by Subodh Mukherjee garnered immense appreciation for Shammi Kapoor's performance. The Yahooo… song which shows a crazy Shammi is etched in the memory of the audience and continues to mesmerize the current generation. The film marked Saira Banu’s acting debut as well.

An Evening in Paris

This Bollywood romantic thriller revolved around the French city of Paris. In addition to Shammi, the film had Sharmila Tagore in dual roles. Pran emerged as the standout villain in the commercial superhit. Fine acting, beautiful locations, tight screenplay, and haunting music made this film a success.

Brahmachari

In the film, Shammi lived with twelve young orphans in a mortgaged house. The film directed by Bhappi Sonie also starred Mumtaz, Rajshree, Pran, and Jagdeep. The film was a box office success and the songs were also superhit. Brahmachari won Filmfare Best Movie Award.

Dil Deke Dekho

Another great piece of work by Shammi in his filmography. The one of a kind film which was like a musical flick featured Shammi in several avatars. The Nasir Hussain directorial also starred Sulochana Latkar in a prominent role.