Shamima Begum’s UK return ‘would increase risk of terror attack on British soil’, Supreme Court hears

Shamima Begum has had her British citizenship revoked

Jihadi bride Shamima Begum’s return to the UK would increase the risk of a terrorist attack on British soil, top judges were told today.

Begum, now 21, was one of three schoolgirls from Bethnal Green Academy who left their east London homes to join Islamic State in Syria in February 2015.

After being discovered last year in a refugee camp and saying she wanted to return to the UK, Begum was stripped of her British citizenship by then Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

She has challenged both the decision to revoke her citizenship and to deny her leave to enter the UK. The Court of Appeal ruled earlier this year that Begum had been denied a “fair trial” and should be brought back to Britain for a hearing.

At the Supreme Court this morning, Sir James Eadie QC, representing the government, said Begum continues to “pose a real and current threat to national security”.

But Sir James argued the government must retain the power to strip citizenship – and keep out of the country – people who pose a national security threat.

“The threat is real and serious, whatever sympathy might be generated by the age of the person when they travelled”, he said.

He said one of the government’s tools for tackling terrorist threats is making it “very difficult for them to return” after they have left the UK to join extremist groups like IS.

Sir James said the government must “protect citizens from terrorism as best it can”, insisting: “That aim is defeated and the public necessarily placed at increased risk if return is allowed.”

Five judges at the Supreme Court are due to hear the arguments over the course of two days before deciding Begum’s fate.

She was 15-years-old when she left the UK, initially for Istanbul before travelling to Syria where she married an IS fighter.

Begum was nine-months pregnant when she was first interviewed by a journalist from The Times in a refugee camp. She said her two other children had already died, and her new-born baby later also passed away.

Her lawyers say she is enduring “dire” conditions in the al-Roj camp in northern Syria, as well as being under threat from opponents of her decision to leave IS.

Sir James highlighted the 7/7 bombings and the London Bridge terror attack as he told the court terror threats can come from known suspects but also “sometimes come out of the clear blue sky”.

“The assessment - for very good reason – is those who travel to align, and have aligned (with terrorists), pose a clear and serious threat, specifically on returning”, he said.

He also pointed to the Fishmongers Hall attacker, a convicted terrorist who had earlier the same day been at a rehabilitation event.

“It might be assumed he had convinced a lot of people about his rehabilitation”, he said.

Sir James argued Begum’s citizenship was withdrawn when she was assessed as posing a “current threat”, having been exposed to radicalisation and desensitisation.

She told journalists she had not been shocked by the sight of a severed head, and had left the UK to join IS even after seeing news of the live-streamed beheading of British and American aid workers.

“This case raises questions as to the balance to be struck between degrees of protection of procedural rights and degrees of protection of the public from terrorism”, he argued.

“Can it be right that a person who has involved themselves in terrorism, and is now abroad and subject to restrictions that affect their ability to participate in domestic proceedings, is able to rely on those self-created impediments to insist on return to the jurisdiction to enable them to participate now in such proceedings?

“Can it be right that they should be able to do so if enabling them to do so runs directly contrary to the most effective protection of the public from the risks of harm through terrorism?”

If allowed to return, Begum’s case would go back before the Special Immigration Appeals Commission which originally conducted her appeal in her absence.

Lord Pannick QC, representing Begum, has put forward written submissions that she should be able to “pursue a fair and effective appeal”.

“The power to deprive a person of British citizenship is one of the most severe and intrusive powers that Parliament has conferred on the Secretary of State”, he said, arguing the Court of Appeal had come to the correct decision.

“A deprivation order is far more serious in its consequences than most criminal penalties.”

The hearing continues.