Shamima Begum to challenge decision not to allow her back into UK to pursue court appeal

Shamima Begum is appealing a ruling that says she can't return to the UK to challenge a court decision. (Picture: PA)

Jihadi bride Shamima Begum is due to appeal a legal ruling that she cannot come back to the UK to challenge the removal of her British citizenship.

Begum is embroiled in a legal battle with the government after her citizenship was revoked last year, preventing her from returning to the UK.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

She was one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join so-called Islamic State (IS) in February 2015 and lived under IS rule for more than three years.

Begum was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year, prompting the removal of her British citizenship later that month.

Begum was one of three schoolgirls who fled the UK to join the so-called Islamic State terror group in Syria in 2015. (Picture: PA)

Begum took legal action against the Home Office at the High Court and the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), a specialist tribunal which deals with challenges to decisions to remove someone’s British citizenship on national security grounds.

A decision to revoke someone’s citizenship is only lawful if an individual is entitled to citizenship of another country — in February 2019 SIAC ruled the decision to revoke Begum’s citizenship was lawful as she was “a citizen of Bangladesh by descent” at the time of the decision and had not been rendered ‘stateless’.

Read more: Shamima Begum says she was ‘brainwashed’ by Isis and wants to return to UK for a ’second chance’

Begum is now appealing a ruling that rejected her challenge to the Home Office’s decision to refuse to allow her to enter the UK to pursue her appeal.

A two-day hearing starting on Thursday is due to take place before three judges at the Court of Appeal and will be livestreamed on the judiciary’s YouTube channel.

At a hearing in October 2019, Begum’s barrister Tom Hickman QC argued the decision to revoke her citizenship “had the effect – and was designed – to prevent” Begum from returning to the UK, leaving her “abandoned” in a detention camp.

Story continues

Her lawyers had also claimed that the “wretched and squalid” conditions in al-Roj – and in the al-Hawl camp from which she was moved for her own safety – breached her human rights.

Begum left her home in East London at the age of 15 alongside Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, then 16 and 15 respectively, and travelled to Syria in 2015.

She claims she married Dutch convert Yago Riedijk 10 days after arriving in IS territory, with all three of her schoolfriends also reportedly marrying foreign IS fighters.

She told the Times last February that she left Raqqa in January 2017 with her husband but her children, a one-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy, had both since died. Her third child died shortly after he was born.