Shamima Begum: Canada will investigate spy smuggling allegations

Matt Murphy - BBC News
·3 min read

Canada says it will "follow up" claims that one of its spies smuggled three UK schoolgirls into Syria in 2015.

A BBC investigation revealed Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State alongside two friends, was smuggled by a Canadian agent.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will "look at" the accusations to ensure rules were followed.

But he defended the intelligence services, who he said keep the country safe "in a very dangerous world".

"The fight against terrorism requires our intelligence services to continue to be flexible and to be creative in their approaches," Mr Trudeau told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.

"But every step of the way, they are bound by strict rules by principles and values that Canadians hold dear, including around the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and we expect that those rules be followed.

"I know there are questions about certain incidents or operations of the past and we will ensure to follow up on this," he pledged.

Ms Begum is now held in a detention camp in north-east Syria. Her citizenship was taken away in 2019 after she was discovered at a refugee camp following the collapse of the so-called IS caliphate.

Tasnime Akunjee, the lawyer for the Begum family, is challenging the removal of Ms Begum's citizenship and said "one of the main arguments" will be that the home secretary did not consider that she was a victim of trafficking.

He said it was "shocking" that a Canadian intelligence asset was a key part of the smuggling operation - "someone who is supposed to be an ally, protecting our people, rather than trafficking British children into a war zone".

Ms Begum was 15 when she and two other east London schoolgirls - Kadiza Sultana, 16, and 15-year-old Amira Abase - travelled to Syria to join the IS group in 2015.

The girls met Mohammed Al Rasheed, who would facilitate their journey from Istanbul into IS-controlled Syria.

A senior intelligence officer, at an agency which is part of the global coalition against IS, has confirmed to the BBC that Rasheed was providing information to Canadian intelligence while smuggling people to IS.

The BBC has obtained a dossier on Rasheed that contains information gathered by law enforcement and intelligence, as well as material recovered from his hard drives, which provide extraordinary detail about how he operated.

He told authorities that he had gathered information on the people he helped into Syria because he was passing it to the Canadian embassy in Jordan.

Rasheed, who was arrested in Turkey within days of smuggling Ms Begum to IS, told authorities he had shared a photo of the passport the British schoolgirl was using.

The Metropolitan Police were searching for her, although by the time Canada received her passport details, Ms Begum was already in Syria.

A Canadian Security Intelligence Service spokesman told the BBC he could not "publicly comment on or confirm or deny the specifics of CSIS investigations, operational interests, methodologies or activities".

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he could not "comment on intelligence matters", but added that "at the moment" he did not recognise "what's being reported".

Ms Sultana is believed to have been killed in a Russian airstrike on the then IS held city of Raqqa. The whereabouts of Ms Abase are unknown.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Over 100 Beagles Rescued From Virginia Mass Breeding Center Arrive in San Diego

    Over 100 beagles involved in a large-scale rescue from a Virginia-based breeding facility arrived in El Cajon, California, on August 31, the San Diego Humane Society said.The beagles are among 4,000 dogs removed from a facility in Cumberland, Virginia, run by Envigo RMS, a company that mass breeds and sells animals for use in scientific testing, according to the US Department of Justice.In May, the department filed a lawsuit accusing Envigo of violating the Animal Welfare Act and failing to provide humane care for the dogs.The beagles arrived at Gillespie Field in El Cajon on Wednesday and were then transported to San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon Campus for intake and exams, the society said. Credit: San Diego Humane Society via Storyful

  • Shamima Begum’s friends: what happened to Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana?

    Both girls stayed in contact with their families for a short while after leaving the UK

  • Fifteen-year-old boy’s arm is severed by subway train in NYC

    Limb was found at next station, reports say

  • Canada's Ontario allows masked people with asymptomatic COVID in public

    Canada's most populous province, Ontario, said on Wednesday that residents can come out of isolation with a mask as soon as 24 hours after their COVID-19 symptoms dissipate, under a strategy to homogenize guidance for all respiratory illnesses. Asymptomatic COVID-positive residents, as well as those who come in contact with an infected person, can go to work or school but they must wear a face mask for 10 days, the Ontario government said. The province previously asked the public to isolate for five days from the onset of COVID symptoms.

  • Newsroom Ready: Federal government to build 17,000 homes

    The federal government says it will spend more than $2 billion to build 17,000 homes, including thousands of affordable units. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Kitchener, Ont., alongside Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen.

  • Canada officially challenging 'unfair' U.S. duties on softwood lumber

    Canada is formally initiating a challenge of what it's deemed 'unwarranted and unfair' U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement's dispute resolution system.

  • 2 killed in traffic accident at Woodlands junction

    Two persons died in a traffic accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 4 on Thursday morning (1 September).

  • Country singer Luke Bell dead at 32, 1 week after going missing

    Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The country artist was first reported missing in Arizona on August 20.

  • Evacuations Ordered as Brush Fire Erupts in Los Angeles County

    Mandatory evacuations were in effect for parts of Castaic, California, as a fast-growing brush fire erupted on the afternoon of August 31.The Route Fire grew to at least 600 acres near a freeway in Castaic, forcing mandatory evacuations and road closures in the surrounding areas, the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s office said.According to local media citing officials, seven firefighters injured while battling the blaze.This footage uploaded by the California Department of Transportation shows large smoke plumes wafting skyward near a highway. Credit: California Department of Transportation via Storyful

  • Cop Clocks Tiny Woman in Horrific Video of Chaotic Arrest

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Screenshot/InstagramOn Tuesday, shocking video emerged of a New York City cop decking a small woman in the face after they exchanged shoves in Harlem.The viral video, taken by a bystander on 136th St in Central Harlem, shows the not-yet-identified woman appearing to strike the officer’s shoulder with an open hand after he pushed her away from the scene of an arrest.Then the officer advances, hitting her hard and dropping her to the ground, where she appears

  • Canada to fund 'rent-to-own' program under C$2 billion housing plan

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada is moving ahead with a "rent-to-own" housing program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, as he set out C$2 billion ($1.53 billion) worth of spending toward a previously announced plan to double homebuilding over the next decade. The funding, earmarked in previous budgets, would go toward creating some 17,000 new homes across the country, including more rapid housing for the homeless or those at risk of becoming homeless, along with affordable and market-rate housing projects. The program would also help housing providers develop and pilot a new rent-to-own model, aimed at creating a path for Canadians transition from renting to buying their first home, Trudeau said at a news conference in Kitchener, Ontario.

  • Canada's Fernandez, Auger-Aliassime ousted from U.S. Open in second round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Leylah Fernandez could not re-create her magic from a year ago as she fell 3-6, 6-7 (3) to Liudmila Samsonova in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday. Fernandez, who was a runner-up in the 2021 U.S. Open, had just three aces to Samsonova's 11 and had six double faults in the match. After going down 3-1 in the first set, the Laval, Que., native won two of the next three games to build some momentum. However, Samsonova won the next two, closing the set behind multiple

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa