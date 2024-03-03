Shamil Gaziev on UFC Fight Night 238 loss: ‘If anyone thinks it will break me, I will disappoint you’

Shamil Gaziev tasted defeat for the first time Saturday at UFC Fight Night 238. The aftertaste, however, has left redemption on his palate.

Following his main event loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Gaziev (12-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) released a statement on X in which he voiced motivation to prove his doubters (new and old) wrong.

“First of all congratulations @JairRozenstruik good job today,” Gaziev wrote. “Got eye and nose damage in 2nd round and couldn’t follow fight plan. If anyone thinks it will break me, I will disappoint you,I’m going to return gym in the coming days and I promise my fans to get better.”

First of all congratulations @JairRozenstruik,good job today.

Got eye and nose damage in 2nd round and couldn’t follow fight plan.

If anyone thinks it will break me, I will disappoint you,I’m going to return gym in the coming days and I promise my fans to get better. — Shamil Gaziev (@GazievMMA) March 3, 2024

Gaziev, 34, lost to Rozenstruik (14-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) after referee Marc Goddard waved off the fight before the fifth round. Goddard overheard Gaziev indicate an eye issue to his corner and eventually called off the fight after further questioning.

A relative unknown, Gaziev stepped into his first UFC main event in only his second promotional outing. He utilized social media heavily during fight week to build his brand through humorous posts. Gaziev made his UFC debut in December with a TKO win over Martin Buday.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 238.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie