Shameful: Tharoor, Azad & Other Cong Leaders Decry Attack on Sibal's Car, House

Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad and a slew of other Congress leaders have hit out against destruction of Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s car as well as damage caused to his property on Wednesday, amid protests over his remarks about the Congress having no president.



While some have dubbed the developments as “shameful”, yet others have pointed out that “Congress has a history of upholding freedom of expression”. They have also asked: “If this is not hooliganism then what else is it?”

That is shameful. We all know @KapilSibal as a true Congressman who has fought multiple cases in court for @INCIndia. As a democratic party we need to listen to what he has to say,disagree if you must but not in this way. Our priority is to strengthen ourselves to take on theBJP! https://t.co/XmtdHapach — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 30, 2021

I strongly condemn the orchestrated hooliganism @KapilSibal’s residence last night. He is a loyal congressman fighting for the party both inside and outside the Parliament. Any suggestion from any quarter should be welcomed instead of suppressing, hooliganism is unacceptable. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) September 30, 2021

This is what happened @KapilSibal ‘s house “They damaged the car. Stood on top,so it caved in .Threw tomatoes both outside and inside the house .If this is not hooliganism then what else is it “??? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 30, 2021

.@capt_amarinder flays attack at house of @KapilSibal by @INCIndia workers only because he chose to express views that were not palatable to the party leadership. Says this doesn't augur well for the party. pic.twitter.com/BTfJZWJf8o — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 30, 2021

After veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Wednesday, 29 September, that the Congress party had no president and that the leaders weren't sure who was calling the shots, Congress supporters gathered outside his residence to protest against his comments and even showed placards reading 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal', ANI reported.

According to NDTV, the supporters also damaged his car and raised slogans of 'Leave the party!', 'Come to your senses!' and 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad!'.

Sibal's comments came amidst the Punjab Congress crisis that augmented after Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as state unit chief.

"There’s no Congress president at this moment. We know and yet we don't know. We don’t know who’s taking these decisions. Party must make sure they remain united. Only Congress can save the nation," Sibal was quoted as saying by ANI.

