Shameful What Happened With Vandana Katariya's Family: India Women Hockey Captain Rani Rampal

India women hockey captain Rani Rampal has termed the alleged casteist slurs hurled at teammate Vandana Katariya’s family as ‘shameful’. According to reports, Vandana’s family has alleged that a group of youths in their locality in Haridwar burst crackers while dancing in celebration as they passed casteist remarks at them after India lost to Argentina in the semi-final match of the women’s hockey at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

During an emotional interaction with the media a day after they missed out on bronze a medal after suffering a close 3-4 defeat at the hands of Great Britain, Rani said such remarks are uncalled for as the diverse set of players comes from different regions of the country but when they play as a team, they represent one nation.

“We make so many sacrifices to do best for our country. And then to see what’s happening to our family, especially with what happened to Vandana is really shameful. We come from different religions & regions. But when we are playing, we are representing one nation – India,” Rani said while answering a question on the alleged incident on Saturday.

However, Rani also said that the amount of respect she was witnessed for women’s hockey since their dramatic turnaround at the Tokyo Olympics is unprecedented.

“The respect we have seen for (women’s) hockey is unprecedented. People have praised us for our performance. Others (those passing unsavory remarks) need to learn from these,” she said.

Meanwhile, Police has arrested one person after a complaint was lodged by Vandana’s brother owing to a heated argument between members of his family and the men involved in the incident.

Vandana though refused to comment anything on the matter.

“I won’t like to comment on this matter. I have heard a little bit about it. I have spoken to my family and they said all is well with them. The police is investigating this,” Katariya said after India’s fourth-place finish – their best ever show at an Olympics.

