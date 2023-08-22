‘Shameful’ drug death toll doubles under SNP

Scotland has the highest rate of drug-related deaths in Europe - ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Scotland’s “shameful” drug death toll has more than doubled since the SNP took power, official figures show as ministers claimed they were finally getting a grip on the epidemic.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures revealed there were 1,051 drug misuse fatalities last year, a fall of 279 compared to 2021 and the first significant drop following years of record death tolls.

But the tally was still nearly four times higher than in 2000 and more than double the 455 total in 2007, when the SNP took power at Holyrood. Scotland’s drug death rate also remained 2.7 times more than the UK average and far higher than anywhere else in Europe, with Glasgow overtaking Dundee as the worst hotspot.

The figures also showed that Scots living in the poorest communities were 16 times more likely to die from a fatal drug overdose compared to those in the wealthiest areas. Opiates and opioids, including heroin, morphine and methadone, were implicated in more than eight out of 10 drug-related deaths last year.

However, the vast majority involved more than one substance, with sedatives such as Xanax and Valium present in 57 per cent of deaths and cocaine in 35.3 per cent, up from 30.3 per cent the previous year.

Elena Whitham, the SNP’s drugs and alcohol policy minister, argued that “we’ve definitely seen the tide turning on this” with “significant progress” being made in improving treatment.

But Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said the SNP bore responsibility for Scotland becoming the drugs death capital by “an enormous and alarming distance”.

Before her sudden resignation in February, Nicola Sturgeon promised to make tackling the scourge her “national mission” and admitted her government took its “eye off the ball”.

Last month, Humza Yousaf’s government called for the decriminalisation of all drugs for personal use, arguing that users should be “treated and supported rather than criminalised and excluded”.

SNP ministers also want the UK Government to allow the introduction of supervised drug consumption facilities. Drug laws are reserved to Westminster but the SNP has responsibility for health and social policies.

Story continues

Ms Whitham expressed sympathy for those who had lost loved ones through drugs and admitted the death toll was “still too high”.

National drugs mission

She said: “As part of our £250 million national mission on drugs, we’ll continue to focus on getting more people into the form of treatment and support they need, expand access to residential rehabilitation and drive the rollout of life-saving medication assisted treatment standards where we are making significant progress.

“As we highlighted in our recent drug law reform proposals, the UK Government could do more to work with us to help introduce harm reduction measures.”

But Mr Ross said: “SNP ministers have a duty to explain why, in Nicola Sturgeon’s words, they took their eye off the ball as this national emergency spiralled out of control and cut money from drug treatment programmes.”

Last year’s death toll was 288 fewer than the peak of 1,339 recorded in 2020 and the lowest number since 2017 but it was still the equivalent of almost three people dying every day.

Glasgow had the highest rate of 44.4 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Dundee (43.1). Both rates were more than double the Scottish average (19.8) and more than four times the UK average in 2021 (10), the most recent year for which figures were available.

Men are twice as likely to die from drug misuse than women and the average age of those dying has risen from 32 in 2000 to 45.

Scotland has 248 drug deaths per million people aged between 15 and 65, more than three times the next worst country in Europe, which is Finland (79).