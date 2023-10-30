Shameful abuse of referee Wayne Barnes by moaning coaches and fans is unacceptable nonsense

Wayne Barnes and his team of officials were unfairly criticised following a gripping World Cup final on Saturday night - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

Saturday night’s World Cup final encounter between South Africa and New Zealand was an absorbing and titanic physical encounter, with a highly tense final 20 minutes that should have been appreciated by all rugby fans.

It is, therefore, a great pity that the focus of many has been on the officiating of Wayne Barnes and his refereeing team and not on the performances of the two sides playing and the decisions they made during the game.

Let’s get the tritest comment out of the way first, the claim that the referee wants to be the centre of attention. Every referee I know would like not to have to make any arguable decisions and officiate in a game that has no yellow or red cards. When people make this comment, what do they expect officials to do when players create incidents about which it is their job to make decisions? For example, should they overlook Cheslin Kolbe’s deliberate knock-on to take away the inevitable focus that will fall on them when applying the relevant law?

There then comes the banal claim that decisions made by Barnes ruined the game as a contest. First, this is factually incorrect, as the closeness of the result proves. Second, it is not the job of officials to keep a match an even contest, as if it was a school game. They are there to apply the laws and the question of contestability is not something that is, or should be, any of their concern.

None of the officials made illegally high tackles and the responsibility for the consequences of such lies solely with the players. As I have written many times, the simple expedient of bending your knees into a tackle means you have some case to plead when a choice had to be made between a red and a yellow card.

There is no better example of this than the actual incidents involving Sam Cane and Siya Kolisi. The former, the All Blacks captain, made no attempt to lower his tackle height on Jesse Kriel and saw his yellow card correctly upgraded to a red card. The latter, Cane’s Springboks counterpart, did hinge at the hips and made initial contact with Ardie Savea lower, which would allow Kolisi to return to the field as his sanction remained a yellow card offence. I noted that Ian Foster was unhappy with Kolisi’s return afterwards, but that is merely deflecting away from his side’s failure to take their chances to win the match.

But if you want a demonstration of how to be a destructive and legal tackler, look at the outstanding performance of Pieter-Steph du Toit who gave one of the best performances of any player in the whole tournament.

Maggie Alphonsi (left), the former England international and Telegraph Sport columnist, presents Pieter-Steph du Toit with his player of the match award - Getty Images/Julian Finney

What people have to realise is that rugby union is a complex game and whilst this frustrates some, it is appealing to others, in the same way that cricket is not an easy game to understand. There are fundamental laws of the game, like those at the breakdown, where a referee who really wanted to be the centre of attention could blow his whistle at nearly every ruck or maul. You cannot have certainty where you give discretion; the only way to achieve that is strict liability without interpretation. If you had that there would be substantially more penalties and free kicks – do fans really want that?

Given this complexity and subjectivity it is quite possible for fans to have diametrically opposite views on the same incident. The psychological title for this disparity is confirmation bias, the tendency to interpret information that confirms prior beliefs and prejudices. The effect of this bias has been shown to be strongest in situations of desired outcomes, like wanting your side to win, and in emotionally charged situations, like contesting a World Cup final. This bias explains attitude polarisation, where disagreements become more extreme, even though the two sides are looking at the same incident and illusory correlation, where fans falsely associate two events. Fans need to acknowledge this and understand that their disagreement with an unfavourable decision can be due to factors that do not involve bias, error, or incompetence on the part of the officials, and they should stop reflexively alleging such every time they disagree with a decision.

In terms of the outcome, the All Blacks deserve enormous praise for coping with the dismissal of Cane. They got themselves into a position where they might have won the match, but you could question the wisdom of kicking for touch when a kickable penalty was on offer. South Africa deserve similar credit for dealing with their yellow cards and the departure of their specialist hooker only a few minutes into the game. The defensive pressure they put on New Zealand ultimately forced the small handling errors that prevented the All Blacks winning the match.

Referees are not above criticism but the automatic blaming and abusing of referees appears to be a developing trend amongst rugby fans, and it is not one that will lead anywhere good. It is shameful that Barnes’ wife felt compelled to post the following comments on social media, when attending the final with their two young children – ‘What a vile atmosphere at the Stade de France’ and ‘See ya later Rugby World Cup. Won’t miss you, or the death threats.’ It will be equally shameful if World Rugby do not back the officials and deplore their treatment by fans, particularly on social and other media.

