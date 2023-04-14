'Shame on Hamilton Police': Injured teenage cyclist ticketed in hospital after being struck by car

Bike path. Bicycle road sign painted on the pavement. Bicycle lane,Bicycle sign on the road (Carlos Bezz via Getty Images)

Imagine receiving treatment in a hospital after being struck by a car while cycling, and then the police show up to your room and hand you a ticket.

That is precisely what happened to a 16-year-old Hamilton, Ont. cyclist.

Personal injury lawyer Dave Shellnutt took to Twitter details of the story which have left many social media users scratching their heads.

.@HamiltonPolice ticketed a 16yo cyclist for riding on a sidewalk this weekend while in hospital for injuries after being hit by a driver. The cyclist didnt feel safe riding on the road. This could have been a compassionate teaching moment. Was the driver charged for hitting him? pic.twitter.com/aPQTPG3v1D — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) April 12, 2023

The 16-year-old was reportedly biking on a Stoney Creek crosswalk when he was struck by a car. He was taken to a local hospital, and while receiving X-rays, police officers showed up and issued him a ticket for violating a City of Hamilton bylaw.

The bylaw, which the police say he violated, states cyclists must dismount before entering a crosswalk.

Shellnutt told blogTO in an interview that the cyclist had committed an error by cycling on a sidewalk before entering a crosswalk and not dismounting. However, he did not appreciate the way Hamilton police tackled the incident.

“All cyclists should know that it is illegal to bike on the sidewalk or a crosswalk,” Shellnutt told blogTO, adding on “if it makes you feel safe to bike on the sidewalk, do so, but know that entering that intersection is going to be dangerous.”

According to Shellnutt, the teen did not feel safe dismounting. He also noted that the bike lane at site of the collision located near King Street East and Quigley Road did not appear to be hospitable to more experienced cyclists.

The personal injury lawyer took to Twitter shortly after the incident posting a thread, which has since gone viral garnering over 100,000 views.

Twitter users responded with outrage at how Hamilton Police handled the situation.

Tbf nobody would feel safe riding a bike at King St and Quigley. — Jimmy (@GroovyJimmy) April 12, 2023

Some social media users were quick to point out the lack of "safe" cycling routes in the area.

Don't be angry at the person riding on the sidewalk, direct your frustration to the city that has refused to provide safe routes. Let's attack the problem not the symptom. pic.twitter.com/l7pbO78QVy — Tom Flood (@tomflood1) June 15, 2022

Shame on @HamiltonPolice. That stretch is not safe for on-road biking. Discretion should be used here in the interest of keeping everyone alive. — Streetwall (@StreetwallNY) April 13, 2023

Another user likened Hamilton's roads and drivers to the wild west.

I'm sorry, but this blows my mind. Hamilton roads are hostile and lawless but this is what the cops are ticketing? This demonstrates bias, not any commitment to public safety. People won't even walk in #HamOnt because it's too dangerous. — Pepper's Popper (@SJ_Hurley) April 12, 2023

Other users called out the police for their "failure to charge the motorist."

... and the audacity of the police to not charge the motorist for crashing into and injuring a vulnerable road user at the intersection. The failure to charge the motorist should also be the focus of the story, not just the preposterous against the cycling youth. — Amos Neilsen (@amosneilsen) April 14, 2023

Hamilton Police have doubled down on their position, telling media in an email that bicycles are not allowed on sidewalks at any age.