Is it all a sham? Seven questions about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s ‘romance’

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

When we consider what must be the most stressful jobs on the planet at the moment, we might naturally think of healthcare workers, front-line military personnel and whoever’s been hurriedly put in charge of stopping protesters at this weekend’s St Stephen-in-Brannel Bowls Club Open Triples Tournament in Cornwall.

But to leap to those would mean carelessly overlooking anybody responsible for keeping an eye on who is dating whom in Hollywood at the moment. When are the Pride of Britain Awards, again? Because these are the real heroes among us. These are the true burnt-out, overworked and underpaid martyrs. Especially this month.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski being caught inspecting each other’s faces in a car park in Tokyo was one thing, a gossip columnist's this-is-not-a-drill-Russia-is-invading-Ukraine moment. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn splitting up after six years together was like instantly following that with tattle 9/11. The 19-year-old Millie Bobby Brown announcing her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi’s son in the same week left some wondering if events would ever settle down again.

Then there was Zayn and Selena. Shawn and Camilla (not that one). Kendall and… Bad. Have you heard of these surname-less people who may or may not be dating? Surely not. Do I need to explain who they are? Also no. Onwards.

But now, at the start of a new week, just when celebrity-watchers might have been thinking it was safe to go outside again, an A-list twenty-something romance arrives that’s so powerfully random, so downright suspicious, so leftfield-but-not-leftfield, that the only comparison I can think of is when we learned Lembit Öpik and the eldest Cheeky Girl were an item.

One half is Timothée Chalamet, the 27-year-old Oscar-nominated star of Call Me Be Your Name, Little Women, Dune, and an upcoming Willy Wonka origin story. He is wispy, artistic, self-consciously cool, impressively coiffured, wears backless red carpet outfits, and looks to some like a beautiful, nubile prince, but to others looks like Bob Dylan being played by an ant.

Timothee Chalamet at the Venice International Film Festival in 2022 - Mondadori Portfolio

The other is Kylie Jenner, the 25-year-old almost-billionaire lip gloss empress, influencer and the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood. She is worth around $750 million (£600 million), has two children, was the first woman to gain 300 million Instagram followers, and would appear to be the least likely person Chalamet might start a relationship with. That is, until you realise they are both good-looking multimillionaire celebrity nepo babies with widely overlapping friend groups and plenty of free time.

The tabloid media is in a frenzy. Social media is going utterly berserk. Nobody understands, and everybody has questions. Here are seven of them. Come on – you’ve clicked on this already so you’re obviously interested.

Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris

Are they really dating, though?

Admittedly, it is entirely possible that the answer is no. Photographic evidence of blacked-out Range Rovers belonging to either Jenner or Chalamet travelling in the close vicinity of other Range Rovers belonging to either Jenner or Chalamet confirm the pair are spending time together, and that’s corroborated by one of the only anonymous half-statements issued so far.

“It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” a source told ET. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

But they are both single: Jenner is reportedly off from her on/off partner (and father of her two children) rapper Travis Scott, and Chalamet hasn’t had a public partner since dating Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, two years ago.

So, yes?

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas - Erika Goldring

But is Chalamet aware he is dating Jenner?

Maybe not.

How might they have met?

Oh, that one’s easier than you might think. Aside from them both being very famous twentysomethings who live in Los Angeles, Little Timmy is good friends with the comedian Pete Davidson, to whom every woman in Hollywood is required to date for six months, like national service. Davidson, of course, used to be the boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, Jenner’s elder half-sister.

Chalamet is also friends with the rapper Kid Cudi, who has made lots of music with Travis Scott. Scott and Jenner have two children, Stormi and Aire (formerly known as Wolf – it’s a long story). More straightforwardly, however, Chalamet is pals with Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s supermodel sister. So it’s not exactly star-crossed lovers from other sides of the planet.

Where have they been on their dates?

We know only about two. One, last week, when Jenner’s car was parked in the driveway of Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home. That’s it. That’s all we have. And two: the next day, when Jenner and Chalamet went on a “secret date” to a taco restaurant. Once Chalamet was picked up by Jenner’s security, the pair reportedly ate tacos “in the backseat of Jenner’s SUV”. Does she ever leave her car? More as we get it.

Well, what should we call them?

Timolie? Kylothée? Chalanner? Tim Kardashian? Jimothélodashian? The Other Kylie and The Kid From That Peach Film? It’s a work-in-progress.

What does the internet make of this?

The key question. It’s cruel, isn’t it, how true love is so instantly doubted in our hyper-cynical age, solely because this is a sudden relationship between two young stars who – for reasons that seem based mostly on basic physical disparity – hadn’t been considered suited before? But it has, from mocking memes to the pair’s fan armies tooling up and preparing for war.

There has also been plenty of suggestion that Kris Jenner, the matriarch of (and mastermind behind) the Kardashian-Jenner clan, might have had a hand in things. After the winding-up of the family’s reality show, it has been reported that the once unimpeachable K-J brand might be on the wane. Kim was briefly not invited to the upcoming Met Gala, which may have made Mom go nuclear.

Well, nothing says “Still Relevant” quite like a well-seeded tabloid romance rumour, and in the past few weeks Kylie has been linked to Chalamet, Kendall to rap superstar Bad Bunny, and Khloe to Brad Pitt (truly). Meanwhile, Kim’s daughter, nine-year-old TikTok influencer, North West, has suddenly appeared on stage with Katy Perry, launching a new generation in the dynasty. If Kris Jenner really is pulling the strings, she’s good. She’s very good.

Can you stop talking about this now, so we can all try to erase our minds, especially since we will never get the time it took to read it back?

Yes, OK, sorry.