Shakira settles Spanish tax fraud case without going to trial

"I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love," the singer said in a statement.

Shakira is not going to stand trial in Spain after all. Although she still denies wrongdoing, the global pop icon has officially settled with Spanish courts over accusations that she failed to properly pay income and wealth taxes from 2012-2014. According to the BBC, Shakira paid a fine of €7.5 million.

Shakira has said that her primary residence during that time was in the Bahamas, and that she spent most of her time touring internationally. But she was also dating Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué during those years, and prosecutors pointed to a Barcelona home she bought in 2012 as evidence that she lived there. She and Piqué split in 2022.

“Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what’s right and set a positive example for others," Shakira said in a long statement obtained by EW. "That often means taking the extra step in business and personal financial decisions to procure the absolute best counsel, including seeking the advice of the world’s preeminent tax authorities."

But despite the help of firms like PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young, Shakira opted not to pursue a lengthy battle in court. Instead, she wants to focus on spending time with her kids — as well as tease upcoming projects like "my upcoming world tour and my new album."

Read Shakira's full statement below.

