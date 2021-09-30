Shakira Says Her Handbag Was Stolen by ‘Gang’ of Wild Boars in Barcelona

Reuters/Mike Blake

Shakira has accused a “gang” of wild boars of stealing her handbag and her phone while she was casually strolling through a Barcelona park.

The pop star shared the extraordinary anecdote on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, explaining that she was walking with her son, Milan, when the pack of angry hogs confronted them and snatched her bag away. The 44-year-old held aloft the destroyed handbag after proudly explaining to her fans how she managed to wrestle it back from the pigs.

“Look at how two wild boars which attacked me in the park have left my bag,” the singer said, displaying the muddy bag. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my phone inside. They’ve destroyed everything.”

Shakira left out key details of incident—she didn’t say where the alleged attack took place, or when she was confronted by the hogs. However, she did tell her fans that she managed to retrieve her ruined bag after standing up to the pair of porcine thieves. “In the end they left the bag because I confronted them,” Shakira said, with a certain amount of pride.

Turing to her 8-year-old son, Milan, a key witness to the incident, Shakira ordered: “Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”

Residents in Barcelona—where Shakira lives with her soccer star partner Gerard Piqué—have been complaining about badly behaved boars for years. According to one shocking report from The Guardian, police logged 1,187 phone calls about boar trouble in 2016 alone, with complaints ranging from boars eating trash to pushing around panicked tourists.

Neither Shakira nor Milan appear to have been injured in the incident. There is no update on the condition of the pigs.

