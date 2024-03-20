Shakira Says It's 'Good' Not to Have a Husband: 'It Was Dragging Me Down'

Shakira opened up about being a single mom during an interview on Wednesday with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1

Shakira is enjoying her independence.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the "She Wolf" singer, 47, opened up about how being a single mom and living away from Barcelona has helped foster her art.

As she was learning to be a partner to Gerard Piqué — whom she dated for 11 years until their split in 2022 — and parent to their two sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, Shakira struggled to find the right balance.

"It was kind of like a sometimes a love-hate relationship because every time I had to be pulled into the studio to do my work, I failed," she recalls. "I felt that I was leaving my family unattended. There were times when I really didn't enjoy it. You know, I felt guilt. I felt torn. "

Now that her kids are older and Shakira has been living in Miami, it's different, "even though, it's more challenging because now I'm in charge of these two kids, these two babies that depend on me so much. And I'm a single mother, I don't have a husband at home to help out with anything."



The Latin-pop star believes her music career has thrived because of being on her own.

"In a way, it's kind of good not to have a husband because that…I don't know why it was dragging me down, man," she says. "Now I feel like working. I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music. It's a compulsive need of mine that I didn't feel before."

Apple Music Zane Lowe and Shakira

Shakira will release her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don't Cry Anymore), this Friday. This will mark her first album release in seven years.

According to a press release, the album is a testament to "Shakira’s resilience and strength and music's power to transform even the most trying experiences into precious moments."

"Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength," the "Hips Don't Lie" artist said in a statement.

The 16-track LP will feature eight never-before-heard songs, a remix, and seven previously released singles like “Music Sessions Vol. 53” with Bizarrap, “TQG” with Karol G, “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro and “Copa Vacía” with Manuel Turizo.

