Shakira Recalls Being Stuck in Mermaid Costume During Filming of 'Copa Vacía' Music Video

The three-minute video finds the singer wearing a green mermaid tail costume

Shakira is not afraid to do whatever it takes to get the job done.

During an appearance on Univision's Primer Impacto, the singer, 46, shared that the filming for her "Copa Vacía" music video involved a bit of a wardrobe malfunction while wearing a green mermaid tail costume.

"The fish tank broke, the set began to flood, and they had to take me out of there. I couldn't go out because I had a mermaid tail, and I couldn't climb out," she told the Spanish-language news outlet, per Hola! USA. The singer wore the costume for the entirety of the music video, and in order to continue filming, had to be removed by a crane during the on-set incident.

"Every man for himself. Good thing it was just an anecdote, and I'm here to tell it," she added.

Before the video's release, the singer shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip from the filming of the music video that gave a glimpse of her being carried throughout different parts of the set and eating a snack while wearing the costume. She joked in the caption of the Instagram post, "Sushi anyone? Or #Shakimi?"

While the "Hips Don't Lie" singer has not released a full-length album since El Dorado in 2017, "Copa Vacía" is one of many recent singles Shakira has released since her headline-generating split from ex Gerard Piqué. The new song is a collaboration with Manuel Turizo, who scored a big hit last year with "La Bachata."

Shakira referenced the recent changes in her life while accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Latin Women in Music gala in May. "This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman," she said as she picked up the award.

"It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be," she added. "Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me more than once."

Shakira is also facing new legal trouble in Spain. Earlier this week, a Spanish court said it began a new investigation against her linked to alleged fraud on personal income tax and wealth tax in 2018, reports Reuters. The new investigation came to light nearly 10 months after Shakira was ordered to stand trial in the $13.9 million tax evasion case.

Shakira "defends having always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts," the singer's rep told PEOPLE Thursday. "She is now focused on her life as an artist in Miami and is confident that there will be a favorable resolution of her tax issues."

