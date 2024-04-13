Shakira Makes Surprise Coachella Appearance to Perform 2 Songs and Announce World Tour

She named her tour the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which translates to the Women No Longer Cry World Tour

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Shakira was a surprise guest performer at Coachella on April 12

Shakira pops up whenever, wherever she wants — including Coachella!

The global superstar, 47, made a surprise guest appearance at the Indio, Calif., music festival on April 12 during Bizarrap’s set to perform two songs together and to announce her next world tour.

Shakira revealed onstage on a big screen behind her that the title of the tour is Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

The tour, her first since 2018’s El Dorado World Tour, is named after her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which translates in English to Women No Longer Cry.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Shakira announces her world tour at Coachella on April 12, 2024

“So stoked to finally announce that LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR is happening! Can’t wait to be back on stage partying and celebrating with my wolfpack! 🐺,” the “She Wolf” singer wrote on Instagram after her surprise appearance. “Dates coming up soon — register for info / pre-sale access now! Auuuuuuuuuuuuuu! #LMYNLWT”

The three-time Grammy winner and the Argentine producer performed “La Fuerte” and “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” for the crowd, the latter of which contains lyrics about her 2022 breakup with longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué, the aftermath and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

“The thing is that some people on my team wanted me to change the lyrics — they were really scared about the reaction,” Shakira told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 ahead of the album’s March 22 release.

“I’m like, I’m not a U.N. representative, you know? I’m an artist, and no one’s going to tell me how I’m supposed to heal,” she continued. “And no one should tell any woman how she's supposed to heal and lick her wounds, you know?”

Shakira went on to explain her grief process after the split.

“This song was the perfect vehicle for me to channel all those emotions because I've been going through like what? How many stages of grieving? Five, seven, five, whatever. In my case, probably 12 or 20,” she said.

“But in those stages, you of course, you encounter anger, encounter denial,” Shakira added. “And it is important to get to the acceptance. But you can't skip stages. You have to go through all of them.”

