Shakira Honored with Her Very Own Day by Spotify, Says She's 'Proud' to Represent Women from Colombia

The Colombian singer was Spotify's EQUAL Global Ambassador for the month of September

John Nacion/WireImage Shakira at the MTV VMAs on Sept. 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey

Happy Shakira Day!

On Friday, Spotify honored the "Hips Don't Lie" singer — who is the No. 1 most streamed female Latin artist in Spotify's history — with her very own day and announced her as the EQUAL Global Ambassador for the month of September.

Shakira Day was brought on after the #ShakiraDeservesADay campaign, created by her Colombian fanbase, went viral social media. Meanwhile, Friday also marks the 25th anniversary of her beloved album Dónde Están Los Ladrones.

" The role that my fans have played in my career is impossible to quantify. They’ve known how to understand me better than anybody, and they’ve carried me to where I am today with their unwavering support," Shakira, 46, said during an interview with Spotify’s For the Record.

Adding, "The way Colombia has served as inspiration for my career as an artist is immeasurable. Colombia is a never-ending source of inspiration: for colors, culture, sounds, stories, folklore, and food. It’s such a rich culture and I’m so grateful to have been raised where I was and have it be my lifelong muse."

Looking back on her decades-long career, where her music has stood the test of time, Shakira said she's proud to "represent women who come from my country" in a "male-dominated industry."

However, she'd still like "to have more female producers and engineers. I do see more representation on the artist side, but I think there still could be more on the industry side."

Earlier this month, Shakira received the coveted MTV VMA's video vanguard award, which recognizes an artist’s lifetime achievement.

The superstar's "Hips Don’t Lie" collaborator Wyclef Jean presented her with the honorary Moon Person trophy, calling her a "musical genius" as the crowd chanted her name.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV Shakira at the MTV VMAs on Sept. 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey

"Thank you MTV. Thank you for being such a big part of my career since I was only 18 years old," she began her speech.

The “She Wolf” singer went on to thank several people who "played a key role in my visual history," as well as her label and her parents.

She also used the opportunity to thank her two children, sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, who accompanied her to the ceremony.

"Thank you so much for cheering me up and for making me feel that Mama can do it all," she told her kids, whom she shares with ex Gerard Piqué, as they watched her from the audience.



