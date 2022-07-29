Shakira could face eight years in jail if convicted in Spanish tax fraud case

Prosecutors in Spain are seeking an eight-year and two month prison term for Shakira, if she is convicted in a trial for alleged tax fraud.

The Colombian singer, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (£12.2m) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

The singer, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide with hits like Hips Don't Lie, says she did not live in Spain during that period.

The prosecutors said they would also seek a fine of 24 million euros (£20.2m).

Shakira rejected a settlement deal from the prosecutor's office to close the case earlier this week and has opted to go to trial instead.

A trial date has yet to be set.

Shakira's public relations team said the singer has always fulfilled her tax duties.

It says the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including 3 million euro (£2.5m) in interest.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently ended an 11-year relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique, with whom she has two children.

The family used to live in Barcelona and met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when Pique featured in the music video for the tournament's official song, Shakira's Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

Her publicists in London said in a statement on Friday that Shakira "has always co-operated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer".

Shakira's representatives referred to a previous statement sent out on Wednesday saying she "is fully confident of her innocence" and that she considers the case "a total violation of her rights".