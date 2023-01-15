Shakira breaks the internet with Gerard Pique revenge ‘diss track’

Shakira - Anadolu Agency

Revenge was never sweeter or more lucrative. Shakira, the Colombian-born pop star, has topped the global Spotify chart and racked up a staggering 111 million views on YouTube for a new song inspired by what she calls her cheating ex-boyfriend - the former Spanish, Barcelona and Manchester United footballing superstar Gerard Pique - and a desire to pay off a huge tax bill for which she also blames him.

Never has a pop song been so catchy and practical in near equal measure.

Shakira, 45, has belittled and ridiculed Pique over his new choice in partners - 23-year-old Clara Chia, who works in public relations. In the new song, Shakira says she is worth “two 22-year-olds” and likens herself to a ferrari while Ms Chia, she says, is worth no more than a Renault Twingo, one of the cheapest cars on the market. For good measure, she explains that she is a Rolex watch to Ms Chia’s mere Casio.

The song doesn't stop there. Shakira has a dig at Pique's mother, who lives next door to the family home in Barcelona, and also Spain’s tax authorities who have accused the singer of failing to pay a 14.5 million Euro tax bill. Prosecutors have charged her with six counts of tax fraud and she faces an additional fine of 23.8 million euros and even a jail term of up to eight years.

The song, co-written with an Argentinian music producer, has sailed to the top of the Spotify charts following its release at the weeknd and by Sunday evening had been watched on her YouTube channel more than 111 million times, a record by some distance for any Latin American hit.

Shakira

Shakira and Pique had been an item for the past 11 years and have two children from a relationship that even outshines David and Victoria Beckham’s starry marriage. Pique is regarded as possibly one of the greatest defenders of his generation while Shakira is a global pop phenomenon.

But in June the couple announced their separation and Pique has since started dating the PR woman half Shakira’s age, much to her fury.

Story continues

Mocking Pique’s new younger girlfriend, Shakira said: “I’m worth two 22-year-olds. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

Clara Chia and Gerard Pique in Barcelona - Europa Press Entertainment

She continues: “Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago. A she-wolf like me is not for rookies. A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you.

“You thought you’d hurt me and I came back stronger… Women don’t cry anymore, women invoice.”

Then - in an apparent dig at Pique’s intellect - she suggests that her gym-obsessed former partner should spend more time training his brain.

Still living in the family home, next door to Pique’s mother, she adds: “You left me the mother-in-law as a neighbour. With the press at my door and a debt with the taxman.”

To reinforce the message, Shakira has placed a life-size witch doll on her balcony overlooking her mother-in-law’s home.

Emotional message on Instagram

On Instagram on Sunday, the singer posted an emotional message to her 80 million followers, in which she described the song - catchily titled Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53 - as cathartic and also as an anthem for other women going through breakups.

She wrote: “I never thought what for me was a catharsis and a release would go straight to number one in the world in Spanish at my age of 45.

“I want to embrace the millions of women who rise up against those who make us feel insignificant.

“Women who defend what they feel and think and raise their hand when they don’t agree, although others raise their eyebrows. They are my inspiration.

“And this achievement is not just mine but of all of you. We have to stand up 70 x seven.

“Not as society tells us to, but in the way we want to, the way that helps us to get ahead for the sake of our children, our parents, for those who need us and place their hope in us.”

Pique poses with a Casio watch while on TV

Pique has not taken the insults lying down. Despite his ex’s claims of lacking the brain power he came up with a suitably savvy riposte, posing with a Casio watch when he appeared on television to promote his seven-a-side football league.

“This watch will last a lifetime,” he declared with a grin.